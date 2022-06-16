HALIFAX: The next phase in the Plan Eastern Nova project will begin next week with a series of public meetings.

After starting the process of developing planning documents for unplanned areas of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria counties last fall, Ryan MacLean, Engagement Manager with UPLAND Planning + Design Studio said they are now moving into the draft engagement stage.

“We did that initial phase of consultation and got a fair amount of feedback from the public, and then used that to help inform the draft document. At this stage, we’re still finalizing the draft. They’re not quite ready for public presentation yet but they should be very soon,” she explained. “We’re going to be hosting another series of workshops to take these draft documents to the public and get their feedback.”

Antigonish engagements for the new plan are scheduled for June 20 at the Arisaig Parish Hall, June 21 at the Mini Trail Community Centre in Cape George, June 22 at the Lochaber Community Centre, and June 23 at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre, with all meetings slated to start at 6 p.m.

Engagements in Inverness County will also start at 6 p.m. on June 20 at Cranton Cross Road Community Centre in Margaree, June 21 at the Judique Community Centre, June 22 at the Chéticamp Fire Hall, and at the Mabou Parish Hall on June 23.

The Richmond County engagements also start at 6 p.m. and are scheduled for June 27 at the Framboise Community Hall, June 28 at the L’Ardoise Community Hall, June 29 at the Tara Lynne Community Centre in River Bourgeois, and on June 30 at the Louisdale and District Fire House.

MacLean said those locations were selected because the project focuses on areas without planning documents in place. She said the workshops will consist of a short presentation by the project team followed by some small group discussions to review the maps and talk about the direction of the documents.

“We’re going to have table discussions where we’ll have the draft building maps on the table, and we’ll have some guiding questions prepared as well for those discussions,” noted MacLean.

In the fall, MacLean said they were hearing how abstract the plans were, and this is a chance to give the public something more tangible.

In the first phase, MacLean said they used an online interactive map, which will be redeployed this time, along with the draft zoning map.

“So that people can actually go online and comment on the maps themselves,” she explained.

Since they are drafts, MacLean said they are subject to change based on public feedback.

“We’re drafting municipal planning strategies and land use bylaws but I think the big thing that a lot of people are really focused on with these kind of land use projects is the zoning,” she noted. “What we really want the public to know is that the documents that we’re taking for public consultation are in no way set in stone. They’re not final documents, they’re very much working drafts.”

Paul Dec, Lead Planner for Inverness County with UPLAND, said there is only one exception to their mandate.

“We are working in all these areas right now that don’t have any zoning in place. We’re not reviewing any existing land use bylaws,” he noted. “There is perhaps one exception to that which is the Sporting Mountain area in Richmond because that’s a land use bylaw that today, essentially, only has requirements for industrial development so it does not meet the new provincial planning requirements, so we’ll have to revise that document in particular.”

Dec said there are many unzoned areas, including 97 per cent in Inverness County and approximately 50 per cent in Richmond County. About one-third of Antigonish County is not zoned, specifically Municipal Districts 1, 3 and the northern part of District 2, MacLean said.

“All the main communities where settlement is a bit more dense, would have, with time, developed some sort of land use bylaws,” Dec noted.

Once the consultations are complete at the end of the month, MacLean said online engagement will continue into July. She said they will be compiling information over the summer and making edits to the documents.

“Then we’ll be closing the engagement and taking everything that we’ve learned through that process back to our team, and making revisions,” she said. “Then the next phase is to produce more finalized documents that would then go towards being approved by council. At that point, there will be another opportunity for the public to participate because there will be public hearings.”

Once the documents are ready, MacLean added it will be up to municipalities to hold hearings.

“In some cases, they may not actually be adopted until early 2023, but the goal is for as many as possible to try and get through that process by the end of the year.”