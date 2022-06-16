Scottish author continues to explore ties to Cape Breton

Angus MacDonald to make stops in the region on his book tour

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND: While most people are in a deep sleep at 3:45 in the morning, author Angus MacDonald is starting his day.

As part of his writing regimen, he is putting pen to paper – more often than not – by 4 a.m.

“I lock myself away,” he said, with a laugh, of those sessions that usually last until at least noontime.

Becoming an early riser certainly has paid off for the native of the Ardnish peninsula in the West Highlands of Scotland, considering he recently released his fourth novel – The Secret of Ardnish – the next chapter in a series that chronicles the lives of generations of the Gillies family.

Starting with Ardnish Was Home – inspired by his passion for his beloved homeland – he then fashioned We Fought for Ardnish and Ardnish (a prequel).

The books, especially The Secret of Ardnish, reflect the deep ties his family has with Cape Breton Island; members of the MacDonald clan emigrated to Mabou – Mull River, more specifically – as early as the late 1800s.

“They have been there ever since,” MacDonald noted of those branches of his family tree that cross the Atlantic Ocean.

He credited his father, Rory, for renewing those ancestral ties during a visit to Cape Breton more than 30 years ago, where he made connections with descendants of the MacDonald family members who emigrated to Canada decades earlier.

“It celebrates the close relationship that the Scottish Highlands has with Canada – more than any other [novel] in the series,” he explained of The Secret of Ardnish.

This piece focuses on Peter Angus Gillies – born and raised in Canada – who decides to move to his ancestral home of Ardnish; more than anything, to fulfill the wishes of his grandfather.

As he makes family connections – and hears the stories of the lives of not only his ancestors, but also contemporaries – Gillies learns about a lost Jacobite treasure.

Along with Sarah, a local girl he befriends in his adopted home, he starts the search for the missing gold.

To find out what happens to the pair, as they say, you will have to read the novel.

“I was very keen,” MacDonald – who is also an accomplished businessperson – said of his love for writing, which has become his career focus.

That passion started to blossom when he wanted to find a way to “preserve” his father’s myriad oral stories.

“It has been great,” he said of the response to The Secret of Ardnish.

That positive feedback has also come from production companies – in both Canada and the United Kingdom – that are interested in making a film adaptation of the novel.

MacDonald has completed a pitch document and the movie script.

Nevertheless, he pointed out, the road to shooting a movie is not a short one.

“Things do not happen overnight,” MacDonald said.

Noting his previous novels have been received warmly in Canada, the author expects a similar response to The Secret of Ardnish.

Later this month, as part of a book tour along the east coast of the Canada and the United States, which includes visits to PEI and North Carolina, MacDonald has scheduled three Nova Scotia stops: Gaelic College campus, Mabou, Tuesday, June 28, 7.30 p.m.; Royal Canadian Legion Fairview Branch 142, 50 Hillcrest Street, Halifax, Wednesday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.; and Antigonish, People’s Place Library, Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.

“Talks are very lively and amusing,” MacDonald offered of the general mood of these gatherings, which – most of the time – includes a question-and-answer period.

He added that “making people laugh” is the goal when he reads excerpts from his novels.

As for what he would like readers to take from this latest installment, MacDonald offered – through telling “happy stories” – that they would experience the “love of Cape Breton Island the west coast of Scotland.”

For more information about MacDonald and his work, including how to purchase The Secret of Ardnish or any other novel in the series, visit www.ardnishbooks.com.