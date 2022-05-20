STRAIT AREA: Municipality of the County of Inverness team member Krista MacInnis was recognized as a Safety Innovation Expert, while Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Paul Kehoe was honoured as an Engagement Ally at the 2022 Safety First in Cape Breton Symposium held by the Cape Breton Partnership on May 4 in Membertou First Nation.

MacInnis is the Public Works Administrative Assistant for the municipality and has recently led the implementation of the software platform SiteDocs. SiteDocs is a safety management software that helps organizations streamline operations with digital forms, ensure compliance with real-time monitoring and improve overall safety practices across the Public Works Department. She has also hosted training sessions for staff on SiteDocs and has rolled out the platform for the entire department.

Beyond this, the municipality said MacInnis is a long-time Municipal Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee member and works diligently to keep her colleagues and the residents of Inverness County safe every day.

As per Safety First in Cape Breton, the Innovation Expert Award is given to individuals or businesses that have used innovative methods to educate and train their employees about safe work practices. Nominees also understand the importance of due diligence and have embraced innovation to solve and implement a plan or program to identify possible workplace hazards and carry out the appropriate action to prevent accidents or injuries.

Municipal council and staff would like to congratulate MacInnis on this well-deserved recognition, and thank her for her dedication to safety at work, at home and in her community.

Kehoe’s award was presented on May 4 at the annual Safety First in Cape Breton Symposium. Nominees in this category are training providers or Occupational Health and Safety managers who have done a superior job educating clients or employees about the importance of creating a positive workplace health and safety culture.

Kehoe has been an employee with Port Hawkesbury Paper for two years. During that time, he has implemented major improvements in the company’s emergency response teams (ERTs) which demonstrated the best performance in over 30 years. Additionally, Kehoe has been critical in managing the company’s occupational health programs – which was specifically challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was instrumental in creating a Pandemic Management Plan, which resulted in the worksite operating safely and remaining open without production interruptions.

Mike Hartery, Mill Co-Manager at Port Hawkesbury Paper, summed up Paul Kehoe’s recognition for the award.

“I have never worked with anybody more diligent and caring when it comes to the safety of our employees. He is a true health and safety professional.”

Port Hawkesbury Paper says it is the leader in supercalendered paper manufacturing in North America. Its ownership focuses on building and investing for the long-term and is dedicated to developing a flexible and sustainable business.

PHP believes that every employee’s actions make a difference and they rely on committed, skilled people, to use leading-edge processes and technology to develop best-in-class products.

The company said the secret to their effectiveness is shown in their products’ consistent and reliable quality and their open communication and problem-solving with employees, suppliers, and customers. Quality, reliability, and consistency of products and services deliver ultimate customer value.

For more information about PHP, visit: www.porthawkesburypaper.com.

The Safety First in Cape Breton Network brings together a variety of like-minded individuals who are all working towards making Cape Breton-Unama’ki the safest place to do business in Nova Scotia. To support these efforts, the Cape Breton Partnership, in collaboration with the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education hosts an annual Safety First in Cape Breton Symposium.

Employers and their employees from a diverse range of organizations are committed to making sure safe work practices are used to avoid accidents and prevent injuries on the job. In honour and recognition of these individuals and businesses, the Annual Safety First in Cape Breton Awards are presented at the Symposium. Award recipients are committed to advancing workplace health and safety in Cape Breton – Unama’ki.