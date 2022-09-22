RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Kenley Matheson

HALIFAX: The RCMP said it is still looking for information into the disappearance of a Glendale man which took place three decades ago.

According to a press release issued by Nova Scotia RCMP, Sept. 21 marked 30 years since the disappearance of 20-year-old SAERC graduate Allan “Kenley” Matheson from Wolfville.

In September 1992, the RCMP said Matheson was a student at Acadia University.

“During his first two weeks of university, he had travelled with some friends to Corkum’s Island in Lunenburg County for the weekend. He returned to Acadia and attended a party on campus on the weekend of Sept. 18 and was seen by his sister and others at Crowell Tower (Acadia University) on Sept. 20,” the RCMP said in the release. “He was last seen by a friend walking on Main Street in Wolfville on Sept. 21 wearing blue jeans, a purple t-shirt, a red and black backpack and a ball cap. There has been no contact with family members or friends and there has been no activity on his bank account since.”

In 2012, the RCMP said Matheson’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance for Matheson. They added that the Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090 and can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/just/Public_Safety/Rewards/case_detail.asp?cid=80.

In 2017, as part of the investigation, RCMP investigators released an age progression sketch of what Matheson might have looked like at the time. “The RCMP and Kenley’s family continue to ask for the public’s help in hopes of obtaining new information to assist in the investigation,” the RCMP noted in the release.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), a secure web tip can be submitted at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

This is a photo of Allan “Kenley” Matheson taken before his disappearance on Sept. 21, 1992 from Acadia University in Wolfville.

The digital launch of the documentary Missing Kenley, which centers on the life and disappearance of Matheson, will take place on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Tubi, Roku, and Pluto TV.

“The RCMP in Nova Scotia is aware of an upcoming documentary concerning the disappearance of Kenley Matheson and we are hopeful that the documentary may generate further information from the public,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “Any attention this investigation receives is positive in our view.”

Filmmaker Ron Lamothe noted his “long history” with the unsolved mystery, “dating back more than 10 years” when he received an email from a man in Nova Scotia who had worked with a private investigator hired by the Matheson family.

Despite not being employed any longer by the private investigator, or the family, the person he spoke to “continued to do some digging.” Lamothe said the man shared “a lot of details that people didn’t know” that he was privy to while working for the private investigator.

“The RCMP is aware of a private investigation that was undertaken a number of years ago in relation to Kenley’s disappearance,” Marshall wrote. “The documentarian, Mr. Lamothe, has not spoken with our investigators and for context, the lead RCMP investigator in Kenley’s disappearance has been the same for the last five years.”

The decision to pursue the documentary was two-fold: Matheson’s story offered “a lot of elements” found in a “good detective story,” including persons of interest, red herrings and a variety of theories, including that he was “still alive and wanted to disappear,” Lamothe said.

Lamothe noted that the project took more than a decade to complete for “a lot of reasons.” The pre-production phase included trips to Wolfville and Cape Breton, where he made a variety of contacts, including with the family, particularly Matheson’s mother (Sarah MacDonald) and sister (Kayrene Willis).

Lamothe said he ended up living in Wolfville for two summers, in 2016 and 2017, where he “followed developments as they emerged.”

By the fall of 2017, Lamothe tackled post-production, including sifting through and editing hours and hours of footage.

Although he has planned to produce a single feature-length documentary, Missing Kenley had mushroomed into a five-episode series of one-hour pieces – each with two parts: Episode 1: The Disappearance (part 1) and The Investigation (part 2); Episode 2: The Serial Killer (part 3) and The Seeker (part 4); Episode 3: The Superb Meteor (part 5) and The Backpack (part 6); Episode 4: The Secret (part 7) and The Search (part 8); Episode 5: The Obfuscator (part 9) and The Missing Link (part 10).

When asked what surprised him the most about what he learned during the filmmaking process, Lamothe reflected on what he called “the ineptitude of the RCMP,” calling the manner in which the national police service handled the investigation, including their approach in pursuing leads “really shocking.”

“As it relates to Mr. Lamothe’s comments concerning RCMP ineptitude, the RCMP is unable to provide a response given that his comments do not provide context related to specific incidents or issues that he believes exist with the investigation,” Marshall added.