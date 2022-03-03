ANTIGONISH: Community consultations on the proposed consolidation between the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish are soon to ramp up in the coming weeks.

Following the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 22, Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter that the steering committee has met with municipal officials in Queens and Windsor-West Hants as part of their initial investigation into the consolidation process.

“Queens being a consolidation now for over 20 years, and Windsor-West Hants just beginning the second year of their consolidation,” Boucher said. “We had a chance to sit both councils together and talk to both municipalities and see what they’ve done right and see what they would maybe change before we go into our exploration of consolidation.”

She indicated the town and county has hired Brighter Communities to facilitate and guide them through the exploration process.

“We recently sat down together as two councils jointly, just this week, and through a facilitator, talked about our guiding principles,” Boucher said. “And what those main ones will be that will guide us to the end of this, whether it’s voted though or not.”

The mayor advised the joint council have most of those guiding principles figured out, they’re just waiting on a couple of councillors to have their last say.

“After that, we will be going out to the community, starting in April and we will be looking for people to give us feedback, good, bad or indifferent,” Boucher said. “We want to hear from everybody, their thoughts, what they think the challenges would be, why they think we should, or why they think we shouldn’t do it, we’ll be having 17 or 18 community sessions all over both the town and county municipality districts.”

In addition to the formal community sessions, she explained the town and county will also be hosting some pop-up sessions at the People’s Place Library and Antigonish Farmers Market for people who don’t want to attend a formal session.

The steering committee will also be sending out flyers and mail-outs, they have a web site: www.Antigonish.ca, where residents can leave a question, read information and stay up to date on where they are and what they’re doing.

Last but not least, a 1-800 number has been established which is checked on a daily basis.

As the town and county go through this exploration process, they want to make sure they can hear from as many people as they can throughout the community.

“We’re trying to reach everybody, we want everybody to have a voice and to be able to let us know what they think,” Boucher said. “Because to tell you the truth, this decision hasn’t been made yet, no decision has been finalized and council still has questions and I’m sure the community does as well.”

The mayor says she would like to see a pilot program that’s currently being offered at three branches of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library be expanded and adopted at their library on Main Street.

During Town Councillor Sean Cameron’s library committee report, he discussed a one-year pilot program that’s being offered in neighbouring municipalities, that could be of interest to the town.

The New Glasgow, River John, and Westville branches of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library now have access to dedicated, private spaces for people to use VirtualCareNS, a program that connects patients with a family doctor or nurse practitioners. Additionally, people will also be able to utilize the space to conduct virtual appointments with specialists.

“It’s a pilot project for now, but depending on how it’s received, it could possibly be open to the rest of the Pictou-Antigonish area or across the province,” Boucher told The Reporter. “We do have a problem as well as most of Nova Scotia, where we still have residents without assigned doctors, and I know we have a number of after-hours clinics that fill up very quickly.”

Cameron advised the service at the participating branches started with a soft launch at the beginning of the month, followed by an email to the approximately 10,000 residents throughout Pictou County who are on the Need-A-Family-Practice registry.

“There has been recognition since the initial rollout of VirtualCareNS that some people faced barriers accessing the service on their own,” Cameron said. “Including a lack of available technology or reliable high-speed internet, challenges navigating the system, or not having a private space for themselves to conduct an appointment.”

The mayor advised that in addition to the province’s 811 phone-in health care line, people in Antigonish can also resort to visiting the emergency room at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

“But even at that, there are still people that still need help for acute medical problems, that may not need to go see a doctor, but still get advice through video services,” Boucher said. “So that would be very good actually, whenever someone can get the help they need in a more efficient way, is always good for the area.”

The town says it’s time to rescind a bylaw that’s been on the books for decades but no longer being used.

Meaghan Barkhouse, director of corporate services, told town council that in 1977 the Town of Antigonish implemented the curbs, gutter, and sidewalk bylaw.

“This bylaw was created to help decrease the town cost burden of installing new curb, gutter, or sidewalk on any street in the town, by cost-sharing 50 per cent of the installation and construction costs with owners of properties that front the improved street,” Barkhouse said.

She advised there have been no new curb, gutter or sidewalk levies charged within the recent Corporate Service documentation and with the town’s current infrastructure, Corporate Services recommends that town council repeal the existing curb, gutter and sidewalk bylaw.

Boucher told The Reporter that when the town was being developed and expanding, the homeowner was responsible for the curb and gutter in front of their house.

“Now that the town is mostly all developed, there are not many empty lots, and if there is an empty lot, there’s usually a curb and gutter already there,” Boucher said. “It was a recommendation from staff, that we rescind it as we didn’t really find a need for it anymore.”

Barkhouse indicated the town has curbs on the majority of streets with the exception of Adam Street, Chestnut Street, and a section of Arbor Drive.

“For arterial and collector roads, they all have curb and sidewalk on at least one side of the street,” Barkhouse added.

The onus will no longer be placed on the homeowner, as the mayor indicated the chance will now place the onus on the town to absorb the costs.

“You have to realize curb and gutter was very expensive at the time for the town. Which is why it was the responsibility of the homeowner,” Boucher said. “But it’s just time to repeal that bylaw on that.”