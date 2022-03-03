Richmond to continue pursuing vaccination policy

ARICHAT: Although it did not pass last month, municipal council will vote on a mandatory vaccination policy next month.

During the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 28, Richmond Municipal Council voted to approve a notice of motion from the Bylaw and Policy Committee regarding a vaccination policy.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said he is worried about the complications that could arise given the easing of public health restrictions in Nova Scotia.

“With things changing, I hope we don’t miss the opportunity that somebody who is unvaccinated looks to apply for a position that we can’t take,” he told council. “I guess we’re putting the cart before the horse at this stage, but again it seems like with everybody pulling back and the province changing their aspect of people don’t have to get vaccinated now, leads to the question of do we really want to implement that policy?”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson noted that council still has to have second reading.

“It’s just as well to go through with this on the off-chance that anything changes, and then we can decide not to proceed with it on second reading if we feel it’s not appropriate at that time,” he replied. “If we decided not to now, and something did change, it would put us back to the starting point.”

In his case, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said it’s always been about “legal ramifications.”

“If we do this, right now as of today, you don’t have to show proof of vaccination,” he stated. “The more we drag this on, the more it gives them time when it comes adopting it in the future. Things can change. They’ve changed pretty drastically in the last week-and-a-half or so, and it can take another change, another turn for the worse, or whatever. Let’s put it on to the next regular council meeting and we’ll go on from there.”

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 24, council failed to approve a vaccination policy, after the motion – which was moved by Sampson – failed to receive a seconder, and could not proceed.

Since the motion did not go to a vote of council and was not formally defeated, Warden Amanda Mombourquette suggested bringing the policy back to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.

At the time, Mombourquette said she suspected that council’s hesitancy boiled to what fully vaccinated means, as well as what the exemptions mean.

Diggdon and Samson agreed with the warden’s suggestion.

Samson said he was not trying to take a stand for or against vaccinations, but said he doesn’t like the divide created by the debate. Noting he was surprised the policy did not move forward, Samson said he wanted to have legal counsel “shed some light on some of our questions.”

Of particular concern to Samson is how the policy would apply to new or prospective employees.

In December, the municipality tentatively approved a mandatory vaccination policy – with religious, medical, and Nova Scotia Human Rights Act exemptions – for municipal employees.

At the time, Samson had his objection to the policy noted by the warden.