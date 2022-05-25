HALIFAX: Construction and renovation projects at two long-term care facilities in the Strait area are about to begin.

According to a press release issued on May 11, the province announced funding to build or renovate long-term care facilities across the province, noting they will borrow up to $1.8-billion in the coming years to finance the projects, which are part of 27 approved projects that will create or improve more than 2,800 beds. The three remaining projects already have funding in place, they noted.

Among the facilities on the list of approved projects are R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish and St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat.

“Both projects are fully approved, and financing is in place to ensure construction can proceed without delay,” Seniors and Long-Term Care Spokesperson Toby Koffman wrote The Reporter via email. “The Boards of Directors for these facilities recently hired project managers, and they are at the beginning of the planning process. Considerations like cost, size, timeline and whether these will be renovations or new builds have not been determined yet.”

The province said the 27 approved long-term care projects are at various stages of development and the first facilities will open in 2023.

“Putting this funding in place allows construction to proceed without delay,” said Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams.

As of April 20, the province said there were 1,946 people on the long-term care waitlist, including 283 waiting in hospital, and there are currently 8,070 long-term care spaces in Nova Scotia.

The province added that more than 21 per cent of Nova Scotia’s population is over 65 years old, the third-highest percentage in the country.

“These facilities will improve care for older Nova Scotians, create jobs and generate millions of dollars of economic impact in these communities,” Koffman added.