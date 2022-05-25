ANTIGONISH: Two residents within the Municipality of the County of Antigonish say they’re not against the potential consolidation between the Town of Antigonish and the county, they just want more information.

George MacDonald, who lives in Beaton Court, is considered to be located in the fringe area of the county and spent most of his youth as a “townie,” believes he has a good perspective on both municipal units.

The Antigonish “blue blood” whose family came over on the boats from Scotland is a retired teacher, administrator and dean of the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), lounges in Florida during the winter, and enjoys Antigonish during the spring, summer, and fall.

MacDonald participated in the 2006 amalgamation process between the town and county and against it.

“Although in this particular case, I really am not as concerned whether I’m for or against it. I haven’t really received enough information to know if I’m for or against it,” he told The Reporter. “I get the town is kind of land-locked and got some serious issues in that regard, and they’ve always wanted to expand.”

MacDonald also likes the idea of less government, so combining the town and county into one governing body is an attractive piece for him.

“My main concern in what’s going on here is the process,” he said. “It seems to be a bit convoluted. It seems like people have their own personal agendas.”

MacDonald said there is a concern in the fringe area that their taxes will increase.

“If you look at other municipalities, initially it sort of seems like they have lower taxes and lower expenses,” MacDonald said. “Then there are some unexpected expenses that crop up like RCMP and all of a sudden that money you were supposed to be saving disappears.”

MacDonald believes it’s a big enough issue they should go to the people.

“Normally, I’d be a person to say ‘For God’s sake make a decision, you’ve been elected to make a decision, make the decision and move on,’” MacDonald said. “But this is kind of a big one, this is a big decision for the town and county.”

For him, the people facilitating the public consultation sessions are more of a public relations firm that had a direction from the mayor and the warden. He indicated people have a right to know what’s going on and to have their say in an official capacity.

“Then I’ll decide which way I’d like to vote,” MacDonald said. “As of right now, I can’t really vote on anything. I have sort of my own opinions, but I don’t have any hard evidence other than what happened in other municipalities.”

Tracadie resident Joseph Quesnel, who works as a policy analyst for a think tank based in Winnipeg, agrees with MacDonald.

Quesnel, who is originally from northern Ontario but has been in the Antigonish area for the past seven years, indicated it wasn’t until after hearing rumours sometime in March about a potential consolidation with the town that he contacted his district councillor, Gary Mattie.

“He confirmed discussions were happening,” Quesnel told The Reporter. “Where this started for me, was literally from the very first pamphlet, or flyer I guess, if you read it, it was very much tilted in the pro side; it’s only giving what they perceive as being advantages.”

Right from the get-go for him, the process was an issue, and Quesnel suggested it resembled public relations rather than a consultation process.

“They’re trying to sell us on this, rather than actually invite a debate or discussion where pros and cons have to be talked about,” Quesnel said. “I attended the very first consultation meeting they had, when I walked in, I realized this was not your town hall format. It very much had a career fair type feeling.”

The information that was being provided, can be found at the www.Antigonish.ca web site, and Quesnel gets a sense that they’re advancing a position.

“They adopt the position where they try to convince you why consolidation is good. It concerns me looking at that process,” Quesnel said. “Consolidation itself, I think with a good plan presented to me, I could definitely see myself voting for a plan that I agreed with, so I’m not predisposed to the idea of consolidation.”

Quesnel feels there’s a lack of trust, especially within the county, and he thinks this rushed and biased-approach will leave a bad taste in the mouth of town and county residents.

Quesnel suggested he’s yet to hear from any of the consultants or councillors about any cons about consolidation.

“Their examples, I’m hearing the same examples over and over, they sound like talking points,” he said. “A lot of people are not necessarily against consolidation, they just feel that everything is being rushed and it’s so controlled.”