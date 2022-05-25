GUYSBOROUGH: Some students in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) may soon have the option of attending a Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) school in the community of Tor Bay.

During the municipality’s regular council meeting on May 18, representatives with the CSAP made a presentation to council on the potential addition of a new school in the community.

François Rouleau, CSAP’s regional director of the northern cluster, provided council with information on who the CSAP is, what they stand for, and what they’re trying to do in the local area.

Rouleau advised they were created during in 1996 and in May 2021, the French-speaking school system celebrated 25 years of providing service to elementary and high school aged students.

The CSAP has 22 primary and secondary schools across the province, along with 19 pre-primary programs, is present in both urban and rural areas, has more than 6,500 children that “share the French language in a variety of beautiful accents,” and employs over 1,000 people, making them the biggest Acadian employer in the province.

In addition to their already established schools in Pomquet, Arichat, and Chéticamp, he explained they’re now looking to expand to Tor Bay.

“This is the region where the schools are the most spread,” Rouleau said. “It is our biggest challenge to keep our students in urban centres, in rural communities, the retention is higher.”

In addressing the CSAP, Warden Vernon Pitts told the representatives he was amazed at the progress they’ve made as an education system in the past 25 years, and he hopes to see them make it work in the municipality.

Following the meeting, Pitts told reporters he sees a local CSAP school would be very beneficial to the municipality.

“By all means, if we can get a French school in this area; the leg up it gives any individual coming out of school,” Pitts said. “When you can graduate school and be fully bilingual, how does that look on your resume? I think it looks pretty good.”

The warden asked why they shouldn’t have a CSAP location within MODG.

“I can think of 100 reasons as to why we should,” Pitts said. “Why shouldn’t we?”

He indicated both his parents were bilingual, with his father’s first language was French.

“We were speaking French growing up,” Pitts said. “When we went to school, we were looked down upon because there’s no French in the New Glasgow area, so we converted to English.”