MELFORD: The proponents looking to construct a container terminal in Guysborough County have been granted another two years to establish their project.

According to the deadline extension, the Department of Environment and Climate Change is giving the Melford International Terminal project another two years, until October 2024, to start construction on a project that’s been 15 years in the making.

A spokesperson for the department, Mikaela Etchegary, advised the terminal project received environmental assessment (EA) approval in 2008, and last received an extension to the start of work date in October 2018.

“Limited approval was granted to clear lands at specific locations in advance of construction,” Etchegary said in a written response. “The EA approval remains valid and there remain a number of conditions that the company must satisfy prior to further construction (or) operation of the facility.”

Richie Mann, vice president of marketing with Melford International Terminal Inc., advised the project continues to move forward.

“A lot of people don’t hear from us, we’re not in the news a lot so people think things aren’t happening, but they are,” Mann told The Reporter in a phone interview March 6. “We continue to work on the project full-time; we’ve spent a lot of time developing partnerships and satisfying a lot of the environmental requirements.”

In early 2019, 700 acres of land along the Strait of Canso, designated for the Melford International Terminal was cleared, another step towards making the terminal a reality, the company noted.

“We did contract Port Hawkesbury Paper and they cleared the merchantable timber off the property,” Mann said. “We were required to engineer and get approval for I think it was close to 40 water crossings on the site, where the rail line would go over, and that continues to move forward and to be finalized.”

Located approximately 14-kilometers south of Mulgrave, the facility, which has been estimated to be in the $350-$450 million range, would be located on the western shore of the Strait of Canso, the company said, noting the Strait of Canso is the deepest, ice-free harbour on the eastern seaport of North America.

The company said the 315-acre marine container terminal will become the closest North American port on the Great Circle Route to Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal. The fully-permitted terminal is specially designed to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels for both trans-shipment throughout North America’s east coast and intermodal service to Eastern Canada and U.S. markets through a connection to the Canadian National railway, they said.

Speaking on the recent renewal from the province, the vice president of marketing advised it was the milestone options that were extended.

“When we originally purchased all the land from the province, the province always retains a buy-back provision, if certain milestones aren’t met,” Mann said. “That if we don’t do the project, the province has he right to purchase the property back from us for the same price we purchased it for.”

Components of the terminal will include a three-berth marine container terminal capable of hosting post/new – Panamax and Malaccamax container vessels, an international rail facility, a logistics park, and a 32-kilometre rail spur from the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway mainline in the community of Linwood, according to the company.

The company said it will include phased construction of a 172-acre container terminal, including a 1,095 metre wharf, an on-dock intermodal rail yard, container handling equipment, customs and cargo screening equipment, site security, utilities, maintenance facility and an administrative center.

As for what the challenges are in making this container terminal a reality in Melford, Mann explained while they are being due diligent with every aspect of the project, the challenges are all global in nature. Trade routes are shifting to the Atlantic from the Pacific, as West Coast ports are suffering from congestion, which has resulted in higher volumes of shipping originating from the East Coast, he said.

“We will do anything we can locally, and we do, but we went from a global transportation recession, to the carriers and cargo-owners going through a recovery period, and then COVID came along and that kicked the world in a different direction,” Mann said. “And the people that are involved with the project were dealing with their own issues and determine in what direction global trade was going; but things are looking in our favour.”

One of the challenges of doing the due diligence to construct the terminal is demonstrating that it is sustainable for 75 to 100 years and that it doesn’t have a shot-term scope, said Mann.

While no major carriers have made a commitment to the terminal still, he explained they continue to talk to carriers, but until there is a final package placed on the table for the terminal, he doesn’t believe there will be a firm commitment.

Despite not having a major carrier backing them, Mann suggests he is convinced this time the container terminal will begin construction before the current deadline expiry in October 2024.

“Personally, from my experience, in looking at projects, I think it’s going to be a game changer for eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Canada,” he said. “The spin-off from containerization, container terminals, is huge, perhaps more than any other sector locally.”