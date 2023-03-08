Eckhardt case going to trial

PORT HAWKESBURY: Trial dates are scheduled to be set next month in the case of a Richmond County man who is facing weapons and firearms charges.

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS), 57-year-old Frank Eckhardt of Grand River is scheduled for a hearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 23 to set trial dates.

PPS Communications Advisor Melissa Noonan wrote The Reporter via email that Eckhardt appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

“Pleas were not formally entered as the current charges require review, however, it was determined on (Feb. 27) that the matter will go to trial,” she wrote. “Based on discussions with a Crown who previously handled Mr. Eckhardt’s file, the new information will likely replace some of the original charges, with a few new charges. With that said, we won’t be able to provide a complete list of Mr. Eckhardt’s charges until the newly assigned Crown has an opportunity to review all the charges. We anticipate this will be addressed at the next court appearance.”

Eckhardt was originally facing: seven counts of careless use of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized; two counts of unauthorized possession of firearm; and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a report of gunshots at a property in Cape George, then obtained a statement from a woman and her partner who claimed Eckhardt was trying to intimidate them.

On Dec. 23, 2021, the RCMP arrested Eckhardt during a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s, and a short time later, they executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Road in Grand River.

According to warrant information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary from Dec. 23, 2021, items located at 480 Smiths Road in Grand River include: discharged Nosler .803 rifle ammunition cartridges; a Savage model 10.308 bolt action rifle; a J.P. Sauer&Sohn .22 rifle; a Carl Gustafs Swedish Mauser bolt action rifle; a Winchester 1300XTR 12-gauge pump action shotgun; a Kragg Jorgensen 30 to 40 bolt action rifle; a Norinco JW2000 12-gauge, double barreled shotgun; two Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Sig Sauer P320 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; a Glock 35 Gen4 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; Glock magazines and pistol rounds; Alfa Proj 22 calibre revolvers with leather holsters; 22 WM ammunition; a black leather belt with two Gryphon pistol holders; a Thompson Centre percussion .45 calibre pistol; a Percussion pistol; 50 pre-measured containers of black powder; a Sig Sauer magazine with five rounds of ammunition; 23 boxes of Blazer brand ammunition; 10 boxes of PMC brand ammunition; nine boxes of Winchester Super X ammunition; nine boxes of 22 WMR CCI brand ammunition; two boxes of Browning brand .308 ammunition; two 1,000 gram containers of Swiss brand black powder; 41 boxes of 22 WM Hornandy brand ammunition; five boxes of 40 calibre Remington brand ammunition; four boxes of 22 calibre Sellier & Bellot brand ammunition; one box of Federal brand ammunition; 23 boxes of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition; 19 boxes of Hornandy brand .308 ammunition; and two pieces of firearms registration documents.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the warrant information indicated police also found $250,000 in Canadian currency in: a large envelop holding $100,000; a brown envelope with $80,000; a black pouch containing $29,050; an Amazon envelop in which $21,300 was found; a white envelope with $3,500 in it; and another envelope with $3,000.

When officers contacted the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, they learned that Eckhardt’s firearms license was in review status after he was charged with extortion; a charge that was dropped last December in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

Although his license includes restricted firearms, such as handguns, the RCMP said Eckhardt registered two restricted firearms in May, 2019 and a third in December, 2020.

Information on the warrant states the RCMP discovered Eckhardt was the subject of eight prior police investigations, beginning in 2018, and was the subject of a firearms complaint in August, 2021 when a female reported that she was “confronted” by a man carrying a long gun on Eckhardt’s property.

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated that Eckhardt, who was with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a Reichsbuerger; an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat in the Second World War.