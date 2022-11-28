Electoral boundary proposal not final: Kelloway

OTTAWA: The MP for Cape Breton-Canso said new federal electoral boundaries can be changed before coming into effect.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of Nova Scotia called for the formation of the new riding of Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in a report submitted two weeks ago which would take in Antigonish town and county, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, as well as Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria counties.

Also included in this proposal are rural parts of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, putting the population of the new configuration at 75,141.

“They are substantial changes,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway told The Reporter. “I’m surprised by the way it’s been divvied up.

Kelloway said a riding larger than the one he currently represents does present challenges, but also opportunities.

“Large ridings present some challenges, there’s no question about it, you’re doing what you can to represent everyone, and you can’t do that behind a desk. You need to be out in the communities, and there are a lot of communities,” he noted.

Since the recommendations won’t come into effect until 2024 after the last review for each province is complete, Kelloway said a lot can happen, and he’s speaking from experience as a member of the commission that reviewed provincial electoral boundaries.

“It’s one of things that we’ll let it play out as it should; more discussion, more debate, more comments from other walks of life and things can continue to happen as they will,” he said. “Those that attended, or wrote in ideas, suggestions, or recommendations, having sat on the provincial electoral boundaries, is that you read everything, and you digest everything, and you throw everything on the map, and there is intense debate, I’m sure there was on this panel as to how to best serve the people of Cape Breton and the rest of Nova Scotia. We’ll see what emerges from that over the next year.”

According to a press release issued on Nov. 17, the commission said its aim was to bring the populations of most of the 11 electoral districts in Nova Scotia “within a closer range,” which resulted in “significant adjustments to the existing boundaries.”

The commission said the report was tabled in the House of Commons on Nov. 17, then sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. They said the report will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

“This procedural committee that is made up of parliamentarians has yet to have a chance to look at the boundaries, review the boundaries, and hear from stakeholders,” the MP said. “I think there’s a chance to have solid questions, solid debate, discussion around things that may not have emerged from the commission. I think there’s an opportunity, as my understanding, to do that. The question is that how many times was that done in the past, I’m not sure. I can say that you have folks on that committee that probably have questions in relation to the Nova Scotia recommendations.”

As it is mandated to do every 10 years, the commission started its review in February, using the 2021 Census population counts

Commission Chair Cindy A. Bourgeois said the commission had to distribute 969,383 people among 11 ridings in Nova Scotia, which comes out to an average of 88,126 people in each riding.

Among the considerations for the commission was voting parity, history, existing boundaries, and they looked at the current Cape Breton-Canso riding which has a population around 71,000, while Sydney-Victoria has a total of 72,000, Bourgeois noted.

With parts of the Strait area, like Antigonish town and county, experiencing population growth, while outmigration trends have subsided in other parts of the region, Bourgeois said those trends had to be put in context against population growth in other parts of Nova Scotia.

Aside from the numbers, Bourgeois said there are also First Nation communities to consider in both Cape Breton ridings.

“The conclusions contained in the report were based upon the governing legal principles applied to the feedback received during the consultative process,” Carol Moulaison, Secretary for the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission wrote The Reporter via email. “The commission considers the report to be quasi-judicial in nature. As such, it would be inappropriate to explain the rationales behind any of the particular boundary decisions. The report speaks for itself, and the commission will not be providing further explanation.”

The commission announced in April that it was starting the public consultation phase.

On May 31, Antigonish Town Hall hosted one of nine in-person public hearings across the province held by the commission.

At the time, the commission was proposing the formation of a new riding to be called Cape Breton-Antigonish, with a population of 84,999 that took in the counties of Antigonish and Richmond, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Inverness County, south of the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, as well as communities within Cape Breton Regional Municipality that are in the Cape Breton-Canso riding.

Led by Bourgeois, the commission also consisted of Louise Carbert, Associate Professor of Political Science at Dalhousie University, and David Johnson, Political Science Professor at Cape Breton University.

Regardless of the outcome, Kelloway added he is ready to continue serving.

“Glace Bay is my home, I live in Sydney but I worked in Port Hawkesbury for the last 15 years, I worked in Guysborough through NSCC over the last 15 years, in Antigonish County, in Inverness County and Richmond County,” he added. “For me, however the dust settles, I have one focus and that’s to serve the people who elected me and didn’t elect me.”