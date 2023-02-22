GUYSBOROUGH: The municipality is asking the provincial government why health care professionals aren’t allowed to sit on community boards.

During the Feb. 15 regular monthly council meeting, District 1 Councillor Paul Long said a local nurse was unable to join the Guysborough Community Health Board.

“There’s a young nurse here in town, who wanted to be on the board, but wasn’t allowed to be,” he stated. “It just doesn’t make any sense based on what their contribution could be.”

Long said the community health board is desperately looking for members.

“There is a very real concern the local community health board would be molded in with Antigonish, if we don’t get members,” Long told council. “We have, I think, four or five active members and I think nine would be ideal, but up to 15 members can be on the board.”

Suggesting they need members and voices from other parts of the community, Long noted there is not an active member from the Canso area, and one of their members, who is a student, will be leaving the community health board this year.

Long said there needs to be a better way to involve local health care professionals in the community health board so their skills and knowledge can be utilized to the fullest.

District 3 Councillor Neil DeCoff asked why health professionals aren’t allowed to sit on community health boards that look to improve health and wellness, and discuss the issues they are involved with on a regular basis?

“What’s the reason for that?” DeCoff questioned. “You think they would be the people that would know the best.”

Mary Desmond, who was previously involved with the community health board, explained she doesn’t know, as she’s raised the same issue with the province.

“We fought that. I was on the board for over six years, and I fought it tooth and nail all the time I was on there,” Desmond said. “Every time I went to the provincial meetings, I brought it up.”

DeCoff suggested they send a letter to the province and part of the motion would be to ask why this isn’t allowed.

The motion, introduced by DeCoff and seconded by Dave Hanhams, passed unanimously.