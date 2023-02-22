GUYSBOROUGH: Six municipal buildings throughout the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will soon benefit from the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

The municipality, partnering with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada, are allocating $1,098,477 to support the installation of six solar energy systems, which will total 266 kilowatts.

The solar systems will be installed at the Cyril Ward Memorial and Canso Public Libraries, the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex (CLC) and the Canso and Area Arena, the main municipal building, and the water treatment plant.

Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton told The Reporter the solar energy created will offset about 50 per cent of their total electricity usage for these spaces.

“Nova Scotia is one of the leaders in fighting climate change; municipalities are taking their own initiative as well to reduce their carbon footprints and solar projects are one of the main initiatives that they’re looking at right now,” Rushton said. “Certainly as a provincial aspect, we’ve made some ambitious goals to get off of coal-generated power by 80 per cent by 2030 and this is certainly going to be a part of puzzle for us, there’s not one solution for all that.”

The solar energy systems will produce renewable electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower energy costs. Additionally, the savings generated from the new energy efficient systems will be redirected to several initiatives such as local recreation, performance venues and programs.

The Government of Canada is providing $439,391 towards the project while the Province of Nova Scotia is contributing $366,122 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and the MODG is putting up $292,964.

“There’s been other municipalities that have taken advantage of this project in past years as well,” Rushton said. “We encourage municipalities to reach out and have those conversations, if they’re interested.”

In a media release, MP for Cape Breton–Canso Mike Kelloway explained the federal government recognizes the importance of investing in green and energy efficient infrastructure.

“Through this solar energy project the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will make strides in Canada’s transition to clean and innovative energy solutions,” Kelloway said. “We will continue working with our partners to foster greener, more resilient communities, where residents can thrive.”

Following MODG’s regular, monthly council meeting on Feb. 15, when asked about procurement, Warden Vernon Pitts advised there wouldn’t be any stipulations on the tendering process to keep the company local.

“You must remember we’re dealing with municipal money first and foremost,” Pitts said. “Secondly, more importantly, we’re dealing with federal money, so from a federal perspective, that’s all of Canada.”

Pitts indicated the MODG has been proactive over the last decade instituting measures to reduce our carbon emissions by investing in solar, wind, and the integration of hybrid and electric vehicles.

“But the MODG is talking the talk and we’re walking and walk,” Pitts said. “And thankfully, we’ve had the province as well as the federal government step up and partner on some of these initiatives, which is great, it’s good for all of us, we’re all on the same rock, so let’s all do our part so we have a future for our children.”