Freya and Lyndon patiently waited along with Wanda Legere and Shelby Landy to begin the S'mores Night Hike on Feb. 18 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Breens were one of many families who participated in the S'mores Night Hike over the weekend on the Strait Area Trails in Port Hawkesbury. A large crowd gathered for the S'mores Night Hike held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. The hikers were treated to s'mores and hot chocolate around a bonfire, along with music from DJ Jules. Larry MacKeigan, one of the organizers for the S'mores Night Hike, told participants what to expect on the Strait Area Trails during their two kilometre hike. Hikers had the choice of taking either an easy or a more challenging route on the Strait Area Trails for the S'mores Night Hike.