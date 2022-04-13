Council hears from opposition to proposed wind farm

PORT HOOD: A local group, and a long-time businessman opposed to a potential wind farm in Inverness County made their case to the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on April 7, businessman Joe Shannon made a presentation, followed later in the meeting by David Hart, with the Route 19 Community Association, who both oppose the proposed 18-turbine Rhodena Wind Project.

Community Wind wants to locate the 100 Megawatt wind farm on 8,000 of private and Crown land along the eastern side of Route 19, and if successful in the procurement process through Nova Scotia Power, the company expects to complete construction by 2025.

During the March 3 meeting, Community Wind’s Keith Towse said turbines will be more than 1,200 metres from each other.

Towse calculated that with taxes currently levied on wind turbines across Nova Scotia at a rate of $7,000 per Megawatt, that means an estimated $700,000 annually in municipal coffers.

Towse said they expect there will be 100-200 jobs during construction, they are planning to do 70 per cent of their work through local businesses, and there will be seven to 10 full-time permanent jobs if it gets up and running.

Shannon noted that it is “one of the largest and most difficult decisions,” that council will have to make in this term, but in his experience, a project needs to be relocated when there is local opposition.

“It’s not going to stand or fall on the site that’s been selected; there are lots of other areas in the County of Inverness where you can build a wind farm without interfering in the lifestyle of your constituents,” he told council. “It’s about what it’s going to do to our community.”

Noting that land ownership is a source of wealth in the region, especially for those without the guarantee of a government pension, Shannon said mortgage companies are reviewing whether they want to continue backing homes within a certain distance of wind turbines because of lower resale values.

“The single most important issue for me is the wealth that you’re going to lose when your property deteriorates,” he stated. “You’ve got the authority and you’ve got the power to take a position and I’m going to ask you to vote against.”

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he wants more information from both sides.

“To tell you the truth, I supported what they were saying, but now, with you coming in, I have to see the paperwork and what you say. If we could see that, I could certainly support your side too but I’ll have to go over both sides to see what’s going to happen,” he told Shannon.

With 360 wind farm applications denied in the United States, Shannon responded that Canadian authorities are also giving these projects more scrutiny.

“But this will not be an issue that will be settled at the table, this issue will be settled on the streets if it goes forward,” he told council. “If you allow this thing to be built where they’re planning on building, along Creignish Mountain, it’s going to destroy so many lives for so many people who worked all their life to retire. They’re not going to be able to retire, unless they get lucky and get a job with the government.”

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Route 19 Community Association member David Hart echoed his opposition to Community Wind’s proposed 100 Megawatt Rhodena Wind project in Inverness County.

Hart described himself as a 20-year resident of Inverness County and said the association submitted documents to council detailing their opposition to the project. He said 190 people are part of the web site group and there are 165 objectors to the project, which he said is growing.

“This project is a massive industrial project, and it is going to change the landscape for decades to come. These structures, we’re talking over 200 metres, 560 feet in the air, sitting on the ridgeline from Judique to Creignish, which is another 200 metres above sea level. That means it’s going to be over 1,300 feet in the air,” he stated. “This may well be the largest wind project of its type in Atlantic Canada. So we’re kind of concerned about that.”

Hart said the project does not protect the peaceful use and enjoyment of properties, pointing to the 40 decibel noise level for wind farms.

“When we think of the size of these structures; turbine noise, vibration, shadow flicker, and visual impacts are all going to affect property values,” he said. “If you put 18 wind mills on a hill, it’s cumulative impact because you’re creating a larger wave function. So all those wind mills combined are going to increase the volume, the noise level, and the distance it’s traveling so it is going to have an impact on residents.”

Because the municipality has the power to decide what’s built and where, Hart said it’s time to update municipal bylaws which were last approved in 2012, as well as the Nova Scotia Environment Act, for which Hart said he helped develop regulations, which was passed in 1995.

“I don’t think, overall, the current bylaws really envisioned or understood the scale and the magnitude of this project, and the adverse effects that it will have on the community,” noted Hart. “There are new elements coming into play where these proponents are acquiring large tracts of public land, and may or may not be receiving funding and/or grants for these projects.”

Along with mechanical failure, Hart said there are issues like leakage and fire with wind farms.

“We’re looking at destruction of habitat, effects on groundwater, effects to moose population, and I didn’t realize, but that whole Glendale highlands is actually a designated wintering ground for white tailed deer,” Hart told council.

Hart recalled the open house hosted by Community Wind in September.

“It really wasn’t what you’d call an engagement; it was just a presentation an information session pushing their own narrative with little room for engagement. Other than that, we haven’t really heard very much about them,” said Hart. “It’s not really designed to create a panel-like discussion and engagement. It’s a number of pillars where you go along and listen to their narrative, and then you leave. The intent is to minimize conflict and to minimize any disruption or dissent to their project. It’s a tactic.”

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis agreed with Hart’s assessment of the September open house.

“It was not very engaging, although it was a community engagement, there was really no engagement,” she recounted. “I support your groups, and it’s the Musical Coast.”

While engaging residents recently, Hart said the group found that many know little about the location, scope, and potential impact of the project.

Hart questioned if the company is looking at adding more turbines in the future.

“You do not need 31 square miles to put up 18 wind mills, which leads us to the question; is this just Phase 1 of a much larger industrial project. And there’s no clarity on that, and that must be resolve also,” he remarked.

Since the tourism industry is so important to Inverness County, Hart said it should be not be undermined.

“People are not coming to look at industrial wind mill complexes,” he stated. “It’s all about building the right project in the right place, and this project doesn’t seem to fit.”

In looking at the 165 objectors the association has identified, and placing $250,000 as an average property value, Hart said that comes out to $41.2 million that “in one way or another, are going to be impacted or affected by a project of this scale.”

Hart also took issue with the property tax revenue the municipality will receive, and said the project offers no opportunities for partnerships, investment, and significant employment.

“The rate-based association is based on power output, so it’s about $5,500 for every Megawatt of power that’s produced annually, so it’s $55,000 in taxes, and not $700,000 as being stated.”

Because the municipality has authority, Hart suggested the municipality update its bylaws for all green energy projects.

The district 6 councillor agreed there should be a bylaw review given the scope of the project

CAO Keith MacDonald said staff will work with the Eastern District Planning Commission to review the wind bylaw.