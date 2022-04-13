HALIFAX: A former Strait area resident says new provincial taxes on non-resident landowners will hurt the economy and not help Nova Scotians find more housing.

On April 8, the provincial government passed the Non-Resident Deed Transfer and Property Taxes Act, which are estimated to generate $81 million in revenue in 2022-23.

The province said the legislation will help make housing more available and attainable for Nova Scotia residents.

“Budget 2022-23 makes investments in the areas Nova Scotians care about most, including new tax measures to address our housing crisis, strategically grow our population and economy, address labour shortages, and invest in our families and communities,” said Finance Minister Allan MacMaster. “We are taking action on the priorities of Nova Scotians and the Financial Measures Act follows through on our commitments.”

Budget 2022-2023 introduced a new Non-Resident Deed Transfer Tax in the amount of five per cent of the value of residential real property purchased by a non-resident of Nova Scotia, with exemptions for purchasers who move to Nova Scotia within six months of closing.

The budget also introduced a Non-Resident Property Tax in the amount of $2 per $100 of assessed value on residential real property owned by a non-resident, excluding multi-unit (three or more) dwellings and those on a 12-plus month lease to a Nova Scotia resident.

Arichat native Jean Theriault, who has lived in Alberta for the past 30 years and owns land on Isle Madame, has been in contact with Richmond MLA Trevor to register his opposition to the taxes.

“Once I got financially established, I started to buy up property in Nova Scotia, primarily because I liked it, also because it was a good investment, as far as I was concerned. The market had been fairly steady for a long, long time,” he recalled. “But now, all of a sudden, I’m going from $700 to about $2,000 with this increase in a stroke of a pen by the politicians in Halifax.”

Theriault called the Non-Resident Property Tax “pretty extreme.”

“That’s the big one because that’s annual. The Non-Resident Deed Transfer Tax is only a one-time deal, and basically when you’re paying another five per cent off your purchase price, it doesn’t really make that much different,” he noted. “An increase of 200 per cent on your property means you’re basically having to put out as much as what you paid for your house in the first 35 years of ownership. It’s almost like you’re buying your house back again over the next 35 years, whereas with the regular tax, you’re buying your house back in 100 years.”

These new taxes will “deter” people from buying land and homes, and force some property owners to leave Nova Scotia, Theriault said.

“A lot of those people are selling their properties and leaving just because this property tax is so extreme,” he said. “This is like a deportation by taxation. You’re going to force people to move out because they won’t be able to afford the taxes.”

Theriault also takes issue with the assertion that the new taxes will help address housing shortages in the province.

“Instead of going direct to the housing issue, to build more affordable units, it’s going to go straight into general revenue. So they’re not even committing to building housing with the $81 million that they’re going to take in from 27,000 non-residents,” he said. “The only way that this can help is it will free-up housing that people will have to sell off because they can’t afford to pay the tax. That’s the only housing that’s going to open up for people. A lot of them are going to be summer time cottages where there’s no heat, no insulation in the buildings. Then there’s going to be a fair amount that are going to be out of the reach for Nova Scotians anyway. It’s going to have such minimal impact on affordable housing. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Not just the housing market, Theriault said the economy of places like Richmond County, which has one of the highest concentrations of non-resident landowners in the province, will suffer.

“Your construction industry is driven a lot by these non-residents, and your realty industry is driven considerably by these non-residents. Then, on top of that, your tourism is going to be affected as well. I spend all my vacation dollars in Cape Breton, and so do a lot of other non-residents,” he stated. “It’s just a big tax grab.”

Theriault added that with rising interest rates and the government printing out $400 billion to deal with the pandemic, the housing market will adjust, making the new taxes unnecessary.

“The interest rates are rising at the fastest pace ever,” he added. “The end of cheap money is done, and this is only the start of the rate increases. You’re going to start to see more common sense coming into the housing market because of the interest rates. People aren’t going to be able to borrow half a million dollars and pay a mortgage out at 2.25 per cent anymore. It’s going to be five per cent, it’s going to be seven per cent, it could go even higher than that. The housing market is going to settle after a while; it’s only a matter of time.”