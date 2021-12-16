GUYSBOROUGH: During the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 8, senior staff paid tribute to the late Rickey McLaren, by starting their meeting with a moment of silence.

McLaren, who was the District 7 representative for Goldboro, Isaac’s Harbour and Country Harbour, passed away Nov. 26.

Sitting at his usual place around the council table, was “Ranger Rick’s” council headshot, two bouquets of flowers, one red and one white, along with a candle.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters McLaren was a firm, honest, respectful individual who loved his family.

“He was a great community person, you wouldn’t get better,” Pitts said. “I was over to the service, and the Gun Club was full and I mean full.”

Everybody the warden said he spoke to at the service, had nothing but positive things to say about the late councillor.

“He’s going to be sorely missed around the table,” Pitts said. “One of his finer points was he’s from the outer regions of MODG; over the years we haven’t done anything major in that area.”

He acknowledged they decided to go ahead with the marina, which was something that came through McLaren directly.

“Rickey approached the municipality and we took that over, and I know that’s going to be a fantastic project,” Pitts said. “And I think this will be his legacy over in that area.”

He said he still can’t get over the fact his fellow councillor is no longer with us.

“It was totally unexpected,” Pitts said. “I knew it was going to happen eventually, the man wasn’t well; but I didn’t expect it, and I just lost it.”

With the passing of McLaren, a by-election has been scheduled for Feb. 19, with nominations closing on Jan. 25.

Advance polling will be conducted via an electronic vote, and a polling station will be set up at the Country Harbour Gun Club on election day.