PORT HAWKESBURY: The town will host a public meeting on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. before it decides the fate of an amended taxi bylaw.

During the regular monthly meeting on Dec. 7, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved first reading of the bylaw, after Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin declared a conflict and temporarily left the meeting.

During November’s meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said the town was also contacted by Harper’s Taxi and Dave’s Taxi to consider increasing the in-town flat rate from $6.50 to $7 per trip, based on cost increases like fuel. For this to happend, Doyle said the town’s current taxi bylaw would have to be amended.

***

Chisholm-Beaton told council that Port Hawkesbury Seasonal Services is still taking names for those who might need extra food support over the holidays, and food boxes are scheduled to be delivered on the morning of Dec. 19. She noted that people must be home to accept the boxes.

The mayor congratulated town staff for the successful parade and holiday events held on Dec. 11 and 12, noting they were “very well received in the community.”

Aucoin said the face painting and entertainment at the Bear Head Room brought a lot of people out, the kids enjoyed a visit from Santa Clause, and the parade was well organized and well attended.

“The amount of floats was incredible; the work that went into those floats really kicked off the holiday season,” he stated.

Before town council approved the holiday schedule, the deputy mayor also noted that MADD Canada’s Inverness South Chapter hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at SAERC on Dec. 6 to start Project Red Ribbon which raises awareness to the perils of impaired driving during the holiday season.

***

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said during a meeting of the Eastern Counties Regional Library board, the installation of an automated book borrowing machine at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre was discussed.

On Nov. 30, MacQuarrie said the Reeves Street Pilot Project Committee met with pollster Don Mills who put together a “comprehensive” survey.

“I was personally very pleased with what was presented, and he’s going to come back with another revision of that, and I believe the goal is to have that put into effect in January,” he told council.

Aucoin agreed that the meeting was “very interesting,” and the survey can capture a large audience and get the information the town needs.

***

In the CAO report, Doyle noted that the Philpott Street sidewalk project has been completed, tenders for Landrie Lake have been awarded, while work at the water treatment plant nears completion.

Doyle said the Body + Soul Fitness Centre in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is expanding its hours to include Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

MacQuarrie asked if the town has received the findings from an energy efficiency audit of town facilities that was conducted last May.

Doyle responded that the engineer hired by Efficiency Nova Scotia to serve Port Hawkesbury, among other municipalities, left their position and the work was not completed. He said the audit has been handed over to another engineer, but the town still has not received any updates despite repeated requests.

“We’ve inquired, on a couple of occasions, on the status and we’re waiting to hear back from that,” he replied. “The data collection portion, and a lot of the analysis was done, but we are still waiting on the report, and we have reached out to Efficiency Nova Scotia for that information.”