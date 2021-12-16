Home Community St. Peter’s offers Christmas in the Village Community St. Peter’s offers Christmas in the Village By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - December 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Christmas in the Village wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the man in red himself. Santa Claus later had a special outdoor visit with the residents of the Richmond Villa. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardStudents from East Richmond Education Centre performed a selection of holiday songs under the direction of their music teacher, Chelsea Dakai. Volunteers with the St. Peter’s Village Commission, the Visitor Information Centre, and the St. Peter’s and District Volunteer Fire Department handed out treat bags and Christmas cookies to the children. Santa posed for photos and heard the Christmas wishes of the children in St. Peter’s on Dec. 4 at Christmas in the Village. The 25-foot tree on display on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s was donated by Andrea and Warren Messervey and was officially lit up on Dec. 4 during the annual Christmas in the Village event. The tree stand was designed and welded by Bobby Clannon and crafted with materials donated by Leon Carter (Wilf’s Demolition & Salvage) and local Department of Public Works staff. Setting up and decorating the large tree was accomplished with the help of boom trucks provided by Jason Landry (RM Landry and Son) and Seaside Communications. Santa’s sleigh was helped along with a trailer courtesy of Earl Mombourquette (Rockdale Electric) while Marty MacDougall brought his 1956 orange truck to collect donations for the local food bank.