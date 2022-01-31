GLACE BAY: Another Strait area facility was approved for federal funding.

On Jan. 27, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced non-repayable funding of $18,875 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Riverdale Community Services Society to install a metal roof on the Riverdale Community Centre.

According to a press release from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the renovation will protect past investments in the facility and ensure it continues to meet the needs of the community and the surrounding area well into the future.

The Riverdale Community Services Society has operated the community centre since 1982 with a mandate to promote charitable, educational, professional and recreational activities in the community and surrounding area, ACOA noted.

Ken Reynolds said he has been with the society for approximately five years.

“One of the things that I’ve been pushing for is a warming centre, comfort station, emergency shelter,” he stated. “The building has been there since the early ‘80s and recently we realized we need a roof.”

Along with the provincial contributed of over $32,000, Reynolds said they can now get a metal roof, “which is really going to add to the longevity of our building.”

Whether hosting dances, community brunches, Celtic Colours Festival concerts, or meetings, Reynolds said the group wants a more accessible facility.

“Because of the length of service of a metal roof, we can now channel our funds into pushing my project of a warming centre,” he said. “The other thing is we’re trying to make a barrier-free building. On our lower level, we’d like to put in an accessible bathroom, level entrances, and that kind of thing just so the building can be open to all community members, upstairs and down.”

The Cape Breton-Canso MP said this is another example of collaboration between the municipal, provincial, and federal levels of government, with the community.

“I like that you have several goals in mind, in terms of the centre, and several goals and objectives in mind, in terms of what the centre can be capable of doing,” he said. “This is a step in that direction.”

Kelloway said the facility, like others that have received funding recently, is integral to the areas it serves.

“They put on a number of events, and they do a lot of different services through the centre, and besides Lower River Inhabitants, the community centre, like many community centres in our riding, serve a variety of communities that are surrounding it, in this case it’s Whiteside, it’s Evanston, it’s Cleveland, it’s Grantville, and many more,” he noted. “The Riverdale Community Centre is a community hub; it’s absolutely essential.”

Pointing to some of the services the society provides, like seniors yoga and educational bursaries, Kelloway gave his thanks to volunteers. He added that in the future, he wants to sit down with the group, as well as provincial and municipal partners, to discuss accessibility options.

“The Riverdale Community Services Society keeps folks of all ages, and this is what I like, in mind across Richmond County,” he added. “Kudos to the leadership that you implement.”