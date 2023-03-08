ARICHAT: Municipal councillors want to better understand how buildings are designated as heritage properties.

At Richmond County’s Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee met on Feb. 14, council passed a motion to accept a recommendation from the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) to adopt a municipal heritage property designation scoring criteria.

The motion requests that the EDPC conduct the evaluation, which can be reviewed and revised by the committee.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the motion is about consistent procedures and “making sure that we’re authentic in our decision making process.”

“We would like to have consistency and if I’m recalling the discussions from the Planning Advisory Committee (PAC), it really was making sure that staff were confident in providing a recommendation back to the PAC so that it would be consistent over time, that they had clear rationale behind why they are or are not recommending something for heritage designation, and also then that the Planning Advisory Committee can lean on to make a final decision,” she noted. “If you refuse someone a heritage designation that wants one, we feel we need to have strong rationale for that. That’s why I think the discussion was really about looking what’s the best practice around the province, in other areas, to learn from those practices.”

The heritage committee also discussed heritage plaques for buildings designated as heritage properties, they recommended, and council approved, a motion to “pursue the idea of having plaques made and given to heritage buildings upon designation.”

Although it’s a “small gesture,” Mombourquette said she’s excited about the idea.

“To me it’s a no-brainer and I think council and the Planning Advisory Committee sort of felt the same way,” she said. “This links right back to our strategic plan where we talk about promoting Richmond County as a 12-month a year tourism destination. We have heritage properties here and we should be celebrating that because there’s large numbers of people who are interested in those kinds of heritage properties and would like to visit here.”

Also from the heritage committee meeting last month, council approved a motion to have staff explore funding options for interpretive panels for lighthouse heritage properties on Isle Madame, and have staff contact stakeholders to inquire about the progress of the project.

The warden said council is supportive of the project, but wants more information.

“I think there were some early discussions around some signage funds that had been landed for one purpose, and seeing whether or not this would be included in this, so stay tuned on that,” she stated.

On the topic of heritage, council approved a $15,000 grant at the Feb. 27 meeting for the Administration portuaire de Petit de Grat from the Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF).

The site contains a memorial dedicated to the early Acadian settlers of Isle Madame.

The warden explained that one of the priority areas of the CCBF is tourism and recreation.

“The project in Petit de Grat really just fit the bill,” she said. “I know it’s a small amount of money in terms of the typical project that a CCBF funding application would support, but to know that we are one of a whole network of these beautiful monuments across the entire province, I think is a pretty special designation. I’m really proud of the group that put that effort in and I’m really pleased that council thought it was a good idea to support.”