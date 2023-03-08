Home Sports Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Industrial Bonspiel Sports Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Industrial Bonspiel By Mary Hankey - March 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Simon Maltby follows his rock down the ice, giving instructions to sweepers Michael Steele and Gabe Organ. The Fabulous Four team were the Division A winners in the 2023 Industrial Bonspiel from Feb. 24 to 26 at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Division A Runners-up in the SACCC Industrial Bonspiel were sponsored by Port Hawkesbury Paper. Team members Jeff Woolsey, Clayton Carmichael, Meaghan Woolsey, and Bob Woolsey were also winners in the Stick Draw to the Button Competition, sponsored by MacLeod Lorway Insurance. Faye Carmichael, from MacLeod Lorway Insurance, presented Team Tsubaki and Port Hawkesbury Paper members Tom Wager and Sara Wagar with a prize for their third place win in the Slide Draw to the Button Competition. Missing were team members Devyn Farrow and Mark Farrow. Representing and sponsored by All Steel Coatings, the winners of Division B at the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s 2023 Industrial Bonspiel were John Donaldson, Donna Donaldson, Meranda Bullen, Russell Fitzgerald, and Stella Cameron. Debbie Gagnon keeps an eye on the house as Monica McCarthy and Cheryl MacEachern sweep her rock. Their East Coast Credit Union team, skipped by Nancy Cluett, won Division C of the Industrial Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Faye Carmichael from MacLeod Lorway Insurance presented Team NTN-PHP members Donald MacCuspic and Carly MacCuspic with their prize for a third place win in the Stick Draw to the Button Competition. Missing were team members Cyril Gillis and Neil MacNeil. The Division B Runners-up in the SACCC Industrial Bonspiel were sponsored by Savage Canac Corp. Team members Mike McNamara, Adam King, Jonathan Jeffrey and Jenny Klip were also the winners in the Slide Draw to the Button competition, sponsored by MacLeod Lorway Insurance. Meranda Bullen not only chaired the 2023 Industrial Bonspiel, she was also mate for the All Steel Coatings team that won Division B. Fourteen teams participated in the bonspiel held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. The Division C winners in the SACCC’s 2023 Industrial Bonspiel were sponsored by the East Coast Credit Union. Playing in the championship game on Sunday were Nancy Cluett, Cheryl MacEachern, Debbie Gagnon, and Monica McCarthy. Skip Clayton Carmichael calls the line from the hack for sweepers Meaghan Woolsey and Bob Woolsey during action at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Their team, sponsored by Port Hawkesbury Paper, were the Division A runners-up of the 2023 Industrial Bonspiel. Division C Runners-up of the 2023 Industrial Bonspiel were sponsored by Kent Building Supplies. Playing in the championship game on Sunday were Brian Bowman, John MacEachern, Greg Sampson, and Jordan MacDougall. Former SAERC Saints high school curlers were back together on the ice again and claimed victory with their Division A win at the Industrial Bonspiel over the weekend. Team members Simon Maltby, Gabe Organ, Michael Steele, and Kate Steele were also second place winners in the Slide Draw to the Button competition, sponsored by MacLeod Lorway Insurance.