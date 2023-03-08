Man found guilty of sexual assault will not serve more time in custody

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Judge granted an appeal and imposed a different sentence on a man charged with sexual assault, but he will not serve more time in jail.

Justice Robin Gogan issued a written decision on Feb. 15 that found the sentence imposed on 31-year-old Jeremy Nathan Murray resulted from an error.

“A fit and proper sentence is a custodial period of 18 months followed by a 24-month period of probation,” Gogan said in the decision. “However, in the circumstances here, I find that it is not in the interests of justice to order additional incarceration. Therefore, I allow the appeal but stay the imposition of sentence.”

On July 29, 2021, Judge Michael B. Sherar found Murray guilty of sexual assault. Following the conviction, the Crown sought the maximum sentence of 18 months, followed by 24-months of probation.

“Central to the Crown’s sentencing position was the submission that Murray’s conduct constituted a major sexual assault. The assault was violent, had aspects of forcible confinement, took place in the victim’s home, and had a significant impact on her,” Gogan said. “The attack took place over repeated and consistent protests and did not end until the offender was satisfied. In the Crown’s view, the offender’s moral blameworthiness and degree of responsibility were extremely high.”

The defence submitted that a six-month conditional sentence order followed by one year of probation was a just sentence, while a 90-day intermittent sentence and 15 months of probation were proposed.

Murray was sentenced to 90-days intermittent custody on Nov. 26, 2021 and a period of probation was also ordered, beginning during the intermittent sentence, and continuing for two years after.

It was noted that Murray’s age, the positive pre-sentence report, and the absence of a criminal record were mitigating factors in the original sentencing.

The trial judge observed the defendant had testified and was disdainful towards the victim, noting he did not express remorse for his criminal actions that required punishment and denunciation.

“Incarceration is required to emphasize the seriousness of the criminal actions of this particular defendant,” the trial judge said. “That correction by way of incarceration can be carried out by way of imposing an intermittent sentence of 90 days.”

In the Crown’s appeal, they claimed the trial judge was wrong and they asked for a new sentence.

“It argues that the discrepancy between the sentence in this case and sentences imposed in cases with similar circumstances is too large to ignore and was imposed without disclosing reasons for the departure,” Gogan said. “The Crown submits that the sentence imposed resulted from an overemphasis on several mitigating factors and an under-emphasis on the multitude of aggravating factors. The Crown further argues that the sentence was demonstrably unfit for a major sexual assault.”

Murray’s legal counsel asked for the appeal to be dismissed, but if it were to be allowed, they requested any new sentence be stayed as he completed his intermittent sentence on March 6, 2022 and will complete his probation on Nov. 23, 2023.

The Crown conceded that having Murray serve more time would have a negative impact.

“I consider that Murray completed the custodial portion of his sentence and is well into his probation period now, with no compliance issues. If he had originally been sentenced to an 18-month custodial sentence, he would likely have completed that sentence by now,” Gogan said. “A further period of custody would clearly impose an unusual degree of hardship on his family. Considering all of the circumstances, I do not find it in the interests of justice to re-incarcerate the offender.”