In only two years, Pride Month in the Town of Port Hawkesbury has grown.

This year, Pride Month activities in the town will culminate in a big event on June 26.

Town of Port Hawkesbury Pride Facilitator Taylor Linloff said the 2022 events kicked off with a flag raising at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on June 1, after which attendees walked down to the ‘Fountain of Love” in Grant’s Pond to place hand-painted rocks around the site. Linloff said people are invited to do that throughout the month.

Town staff, residents, business owners, and others met earlier this month to iron out the details for the June 26 event which starts with a parade at 3 p.m. on Bernard Street at St. Mark’s United Church (one of the partners for Pride Month), goes to the Old Sydney Road, then down to Granville Street, before ending at Lower Water Street.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted that the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department will help with traffic control, and the parade marshall will be Tricia Aucoin, a Two-Spirit Elder from We’koqma’q First Nation.

A Community BBQ, in support of the Cape Breton Youth Project will take place after the parade at 4 p.m. on Lower Water Street, and at 5 p.m. a Pride Show will be held at Granville Green.

In case of inclement weather, the events on June 26 will be moved to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, where between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the march will take place on the walking track, and the show and meal will be held in the arena.

As the town’s Pride Facilitator, Linloff said they are involved with the non-profit Youth Project, which is headquartered in Halifax, with a chapter in Sydney, to help support 2SLGBTQ+ Nova Scotians under the age of 25. Linloff said the group hosts summer camps, sets up Gender Sexuality Alliances in schools, and helps educate parents when their children come out. During the month, they will be collecting donations for the group.

When Pride Month activities started in the town two years ago, Linloff and the mayor said they didn’t know how things would go. Linloff said they were hoping to get a dozen people to attend but was blown away to see a “wave of people.”

Even at that first Pride event, Linloff felt respect, acceptance, care, and love. Recalling people holding signs “We Love Our LGBTQ Children,” and grandparents walking with their queer grandkids, they called it “beautiful.”

The inaugural Strait Area Pride March featured land acknowledgement and Two-Spirit explanation by Bryson Sili’pay. There were also speeches from Rod and Steven Googoo of We’koqma’q First Nation, as well as Chisholm-Beaton and Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway. Adam Cooke performed emcee duties and performed a couple of songs with Mi’kmaq fiddler Morgan Toney.

Noting that they know what it feels like to be “isolated due to being queer,” Linloff said in 2020 that, “there is no place for homophobia, for transphobia in eastern Nova Scotia and the Strait area.”

For the walk along Reeves Street, onto MacQuarrie Drive, past the Regional Occupation Centre, then returning to the Civic Centre, participants were asked “to dress fabulously,” have fun, learn the history of Pride, and let their rainbow flags fly.

According to the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Linloff was partially inspired to organize the event because of a negative e-mail received by the town about raising the Pride flag back in 2020.

Noting that staff were “quite upset” about the complaint, Chisholm-Beaton said she was “surprised” given the important steps taken by the town to show support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Chisholm-Beaton said it was important to post about the incident on social media and invite others to respond to the complaint. To have a truly inclusive community, the mayor said it’s important to “keep pressing for progress,” and out of the negativity of the complaint, arose a very positive event.

Before this year’s event, Linloff pointed to some of the gains in the town, including the support of the business community, but they said more work is needed so more people feel accepted.

In particular, Linloff pointed to the need to reach out to the Two-Spirit and Indigenous nations, adding there is a need “to keep uplifting the people who are more marginalized within the community.”

While a big parade, flag raising, meal, and concert are great news, Linloff is correct that more can be done to reach and support more people.

This also extends to changing minds.

The person who made that complaint two years ago is the not only resident of the town and surrounding counties harbouring a hatred or misunderstanding of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, nor are they the only person who can’t or won’t see the importance of flying the Pride Flag, and holding Pride Month events.

Hopefully with each passing year, this already small minority is getting smaller, and more people are learning to be accepting and trying to be understanding.

Not just outreach to the marginalized, another reason for Pride Month is to illustrate that these hateful beliefs are wrong and need to change.