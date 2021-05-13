Port Hawkesbury approves deal to allow Antigonish to join EDPC

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has approved a new agreement that will allow the Town of Antigonish to officially join the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC).

Before that vote could take place during the regular monthly meeting on May 4, Port Hawkesbury Town Council had to rescind the July 1, 2018 EDPC Inter-municipal Service Agreement, and replace it with a new deal that takes effect on July 1, installing Antigonish.

***

Like other Strait area municipalities, town council approved a suggested resolution from Statistics Canada calling for town residents to fill-out their 2021 Census forms.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said 2021 census date will help evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and will help plan for the future.

“Census data is critical to decision-makers and Canadians from coast-to-coast-to coast,” the mayor noted. “In addition to informing public policy, census data are vital for planning hospitals, daycares, schools, family services, public transportation, and skills training for employment. In addition, census data support numerous municipal programs related to infrastructure and public transportation, and are used to measure Canada’s sustainable development in environmental goals.”

***

The mayor noted that town employee Jimmy Dorton was laid to rest on May 3. Although public health restrictions prevented anyone outside the family from attending, she was happy the town’s public works vehicles took part in the funeral procession

“Because of the lockdown, we couldn’t be with the family to lend support, however, I would like the Dorton family to know that although we couldn’t be there in person, we were definitely there in spirit,” she said. “I know yesterday, Jimmy wasn’t far from my thoughts and my heart, and certainly I’m sure the rest of council feels the same.”

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said staff is figuring out a way to honour Dorton’s many years of dedicated service.

Public works employee Keith Reynolds is retiring after 43 years with the town, and he was also thanked by the mayor.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin noted the passing last month of long-time former town employee Phil Gill, who worked at the Port Hawkesbury Arena.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face, he was always so kind,” Chisholm-Beaton agreed. “He loved driving that Zomboni, absolutely loved it. He did with it finess. He definitely will be missed.”

***

Chisholm-Beaton noted that May 4 was International Firefighters Day, and she said the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department is not only trained to protect life and property in the town and Point Tupper, but also assists in community events.

“To all the firefighters, we want to thank you, and we celebrate you today.”