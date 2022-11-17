PORT HOOD: Inverness County will be contacting the East Coast Credit Union (ECCU) to determine the future of its Port Hood branch.

CAO Keith MacDonald told the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Nov. 10 in Port Hood that there are concerns in the community about the level of service at the credit union branch.

“Due to human resource challenges, they’re unable to provide an ongoing schedule for the community during the week,” he told council. “There’s been a significant amount of days that it has been closed for operations and members then have to travel to the Mabou branch.”

Because of the concerns expressed by some councillors, MacDonald asked council for its feedback, and whether it wants to contact the ECCU to find out their plans.

“We lost our lost credit unions in Margaree already so fight for whatever you can do to save them,” District 2 Councillor Blair Phillips told council.

In response to a question from Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Finance Director Tanya said the municipality used the Port Hood branch.

“We do have to go to Mabou. The branch hasn’t been open in November, nor was it open in October, and I believe in September and August, it was open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” she told council. “It’s certainly a concern for the municipality. They did install a drop box in the branch here in Port Hood so we can do the night time deposits. We haven’t enrolled in that yet, but they’re not there so how often would they be deposited?”

As a result, the municipality is using both branches, said Tibbo.

“Our information is now at the Mabou branch and the Port Hood branch so it would be nice to know what the plan is,” she said. “Should we move branches to Mabou, or continue with Port Hood?”

Tibbo said the branch being closed during tax sales has made things difficult for the municipality and residents.

Council agreed to send a letter to the ECCU inquiring about the state of the Port Hood branch.