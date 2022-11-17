PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council has decided to stay the same size.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Nov. 8, CAO Terry Doyle said the town will be making an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) to maintain four town councillors.

Doyle said a review of boundaries, polling districts, and the number of elected representatives has to be undertaken every eight years by municipalities and towns, with a report sent to the UARB before the end of the year.

“We’re a town and that is what we’re considering; to confirm or change the number of councillors,” the CAO noted. “Some considerations are population and geographic size. Fewer than four may cause problems achieving a quorum. Having four councillors makes the town more representative of the community, and it would be difficult to carry out local advisory, regional, and provincial committee obligations.”

Doyle said Nova Scotia’s smallest town, Annapolis Royal, with a population of around 530 people, also has four town councillors.

“It seems like the minimum number is four to carry out the will of council,” noted Doyle.

As required under the review, the CAO said town council approved a motion on Sept. 20 to hold public consultations, which were advertised. Then on Oct. 25, a public was held with no submissions or presentations made, he said.

Doyle added that the town’s decision must be sent by Dec. 31, after that the UARB will announce a hearing, then make a decision whether to accept or decline the town’s application.