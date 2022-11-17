STRAIT AREA: For a little over a week, the Canso Causeway has been home to marine life that not typically seen in local waters, especially this close to shore.

A humpback whale, common and white-sided dolphins, thresher sharks, porpoises, leatherback turtles, and numerous eagles have been seen on a daily basis on the Aulds Cove side of the causeway.

Michel Soucy, who retired to the Chéticamp area nine years ago and has been photographing since the mid-1980s, explained there’s more to the story than just a gathering of marine animals.

“From what I understand, there’s an annual event that takes place with schools of fish, the whales, the seals, the eagles and anything else looking for a feed of fish,” Soucy told The Reporter in an interview on Nov. 11. “It’s a result of attempting to continue the migration through the (Northumberland) Strait, although it’s blocked off by the causeway.”

He suggested from only standing on the shoreline, it provided him with a smorgasbord of opportunities to capture nature.

“With the prospects of a humpback while swimming by within a couple hundred feet, and if you’ve got the right gear, or even if you don’t, because now you can take great pictures on cellphones, if the opportunity presents itself,” Soucy said. “But for someone like myself, who has some serious gear, you got some awesome opportunities.”

On Nov. 5, he arrived to the Canso Causeway shortly after 8:30 a.m., and it wasn’t until about two hours later, that the humpback whale provided him with a once in a lifetime photo opportunity.

“I could see the humpback further out, and it took him about a good hour-and-a-half, before he fully made his way in,” Soucy said. “To a point where he could finally breach, and thankfully I was paying attention.”

Other days, the photographer suggested he’s waited there an equal amount of time, with nothing happening.

“It really is about being at the right place at the right time,” Soucy said. “I was so pumped. Typically, I’ll wait until I get home and give it its due for editing. But it was a quick upload to share my excitement.”

The photo Soucy walked away with showcases the humpback whale, splashing back into the water after breaching and he suggested it makes all the waiting worthwhile.

“Especially, when you don’t know if you’re one the right side of the strait, if you were on the Cape Breton side verses being on the mainland side,” Soucy said. “It also comes down to what the animal is going to do, unfortunately I missed the first breach, which was really nothing significant, and I had just enough time to shift the camera, to point it in that general direction, and pull the hammer down.”

Despite being a nature or wildlife photographer’s dream, he indicated the scenario is bringing awareness as to why these opportunities present themselves.

“And that takes us into a whole different discussion,” Soucy said. “As far as our interference with the migration routes of these animals.”

In a Facebook post on Nov. 8, Cape Breton Cetacean Sightings answered the question as to why we’re seeing this amazing gathering at the causeway.

The group advised the Gulf of St. Lawrence originally had three main entrance and exit points though which all manner of sea life migrated; the Cabot Strait, the Strait of Belle Isle, and the Strait of Canso.

“Up until the 1950s, the only way to get across the strait to Cape Breton was by ferry,” the group said. “An abundance of whales, schooling fish and other sea creatures migrated through regularly, as it was an efficient route into the Gulf for marine life coming up from the south.”

While the filling in of the Strait of Canso brought ice-free winters to the Port Hawkesbury harbours and a way for higher volumes of traffic to travel freely across, it effectively cut off an extremely important migratory route from the Gulf to the open Atlantic.

“This change in the fundamental structure of the Gulf of the St. Lawrence was not only detrimental to the creatures who used this passageway, but it also permanently altered certain fish and shellfish stocks that the local fishers depended on,” they said. “The Atlantic (billfish) are following the tides and currents, migrating on historical routes back from their summer home in the Gulf out to the Atlantic for the winter. But when they come to the causeway, they cannot pass.”

Although it’s inspiring to watch the gathering of marine life at the causeway, the group indicated this is not a natural phenomenon as these marine animals must travel back to the open ocean; some destined for long migrations to tropical seas.

“Because of the decisions we as a society have made, these creatures now have to travel many hundreds of kilometres extra around the entirety of Cape Breton to continue on their journey,” they said. “That’s a lot of additional time and energy for many species that are struggling with other challenges and rapidly changing oceans.”