PORT HOOD: Municipal councillors are hearing that the main hospital in the municipality is being inundated with patients from other parts of Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood on Oct. 4, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he’s been talking to taxpayers, as well as staff at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

“Right now, the hospital in Inverness, the people in emergency are coming from all parts of Cape Breton,” he said. “Right now, they’re even coming from Truro. The staff and the people are worried about what’s going to happen if they have to close the emergency in Inverness.”

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said these same concerns were brought to her attention last Wednesday.

“They’re coming from everywhere,” she told council.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac recommended that the issue be discussed at a future meeting, while CAO Keith MacDonald suggested a representative from the Department of Health and Wellness attend a future council meeting.

“We’re all worried, absolutely,” the warden added.

District 1 Councillor Claude Poirier has volunteered to join District 4 Councillor John MacLennan on the Strait Area Transit Committee.

MacIsaac and District 2 Councillor Blair Phillips will now sit on the Regional Airport Committee.

Council has agreed to use the gas tax reserve funds to pay $22,346 in capital costs for water meters.

The Lake Ainslie Craft and Weavers Guild was approved for funding of $7,538, with $3,769 from the District 3 Community Development Grant Fund and $3,769 from the District 4 Community Development Grant Fund.

The Cranton Cross Road Community Centre will receive $20,000 from the municipality with $10,000 from the District 2 Community Development Grant Fund and $10,000 from the Scotia Wind Fund.

Based on recommendations from the Planning Advisory Committee, council has approved the development of up to four tourist cottages or cabins in Port Hastings, and council will hold first reading of amendments to the land use bylaw and set a date for a public hearing.