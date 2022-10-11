PORT HAWKESBURY: Officials are relieved the town was able to successfully weather Hurricane Fiona.

CAO Terry Doyle told the Oct. 4 regular monthly meeting that the town has used its emergency management plan three times, the first was during the COVID-19 pandemic, the second was for an exercise last spring, and the third was in preparation for the hurricane.

“After utilizing the plan, making notes, and looking at areas of improvement, we’re now going through the emergency management plan for amendments and review by council,” he said. “We’ll have somethings coming back at committee of the whole and there’ll be a follow up for amendments to the plan for consideration.”

The CAO said the town and surrounding areas were “very fortunate” that they were not severely impacted by the storm.

“We have reached to our neighbouring municipalities which have been less fortunate and did offer support,” he noted. “We’ve had some utilization of this facility (the Civic Centre), our staff has been very gracious in offering services to visiting hockey and families of visiting hockey teams in any way we can. This offer of support is still out there.”

Doyle said he was “very happy” with the work done by Director Jason MacMillan and staff with the Department of Public Works.

“We did have a significant amount of rainfall, which we were very happy the system was able to handle,” Doyle noted. “Our public works department did a significant amount of preparation, including vacuuming out and cleaning out catch basins, and monitored and responded to calls throughout the night and the next day.”

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton also offered her thanks.

“On behalf of council, please extend our gratitude to public works for the hard work that they did, as well as all our senior staff, and our support team; the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP, everybody that came together on the (Emergency Management Office) team,” she added.