INVERNESS COUNTY: Little Spirits Society of Cape Breton, with the assistance of the Town of Port Hawkesbury, will be lighting the Port Hawkesbury Active Transportation bridge with pink and blue lights as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week 2022 (Oct. 9 to 15) and the Global Wave of Light initiative.

Baby Loss Awareness Week, now in its 20th year, is an opportunity for everyone in the baby loss community and beyond to come together to remember and commemorate much-loved and missed babies.

In a press release issued last week, the society said the week also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss; the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey; and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and to save babies’ lives.

The Wave of Light event will take place on Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Active Transportation Trail entrance in Embree’s Island, the society said, noting that a short ceremony will be held, followed by the lighting of the bridge, and then closing remarks.

“I hope that our Wave of Light event will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies,” Christine Dowling, President of the Little Spirits Society of Cape Breton, said.

This year Baby Loss Awareness Week will be exploring the theme of Stepping Stones and how someone whose baby has died finds themself on a new path they never expected to be on, the society noted.

“Following their loss, families find themselves on a new path they never expected to be on,” said Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands and Chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance. “This year, Baby Loss Awareness Week focuses on the steps along that journey, and how they are different for everyone. Some steps along the journey can feel harder than others, but there is always a hand to support anyone when they feel unsteady.

“I hope that the Port Hawkesbury Wave of Light event will help reassure anyone who finds themselves on this journey, whether recently bereaved or longer ago, that there is a community that exists to help with whatever is needed, whether that is advice, support or simply someone to listen and walk by their side.”

The society asks the public to share photos of the Port Hawkesbury Wave of Light event on social media and include the hashtag #BLAW to reach as many people as possible.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is recognised across the world and culminates with the “Wave of Light” on Oct. 15, the society said. This is a special time when people across the world light a candle at 7 p.m. local time and leave it burning to remember all babies that have died too soon, they explained.

The society added that people can find out how to get involved by visiting: www.babyloss-awareness.org.