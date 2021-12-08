Impaired driving arrest made after collision

BARRA HEAD: The RCMP charged and arrested a driver after a two vehicle collision on Highway 4.

On Nov. 30 at around 7:31 p.m., Richmond County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a “traffic hazard” on Highway 4 in Barra Head. According to a press release issued today, the RCMP said two vehicles travelling on Highway 4 ran over a piece of wood that was on the road.

Noting that a nearby guardrail was “heavily damaged,” and both vehicles suffered “significant damage,” the RCMP said they followed a “trail of fluids” on Highway 4 from the collision scene to a commercial transport truck parked on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s.

“The truck had suffered damage consistent with a collision with a guardrail,” the RCMP noted in the release.

After speaking with the truck driver, a 41-year-old Miramichi man, the RCMP said officers “observed that he was displaying signs of impairment.” They said he provided a breath sample which resulted in the Approved Screening Device reporting a “Fail.” As a result, the RCMP said the man was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance and was transported to the St. Peter’s RCMP Detachment where he provided more breath samples, which police said were both over the legal limit.

The man was released on charges that also included impaired operation of a conveyance over the legal limit, the RCMP said, noting he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.

The RCMP added that the New Brunswick driver was also served with Summary Offence Tickets for failing to immediately stop at the scene of an accident, depositing material that may damage tires on a highway, and illegal possession of liquor.