COVID-19 outbreak reported at Parkland Antigonish

HALIFAX: The provincial government confirmed there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community.

During a media briefing this afternoon, the province reported that two residents and two staff members from the retirement home tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court, which is a licensed long-term care neighbourhood, has tested positive.

The province said no one is in hospital, all staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all residents of Mary’s Court had a booster shot.

Public health said it is working with the facility to prevent further spread, and increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

Also today, the province added St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrew’s to the school exposure advisory list.

With Nova Scotia reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 today, they noted that 55 cases are in the Central Zone, 52 cases in the Eastern Zone, five cases in Western Zone, and two cases in Northern Zone.

The province said there are currently 50 active cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board, and one active case in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board.

Testing has been increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre and mobile units have been deployed, the province noted.

The province also reported that the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed 40 Omicron variant cases, which were among those previously reported.

As a result, the province said physical distance and gathering limits are returning over the next few weeks, mask requirements are being tightened, and there are enhanced measures at schools.

“We don’t know enough about this variant to let things go,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I’m not taking chances with the lives of Nova Scotians or the ability of our health system to care for people. We need to act quickly to get things under control. The way we fight this is no different than what we’ve done all along. That’s why we need to bring back some of the previous restrictions.”

Effective Tuesday, (Dec. 14), enhanced public health measures at schools until the holiday break next week include: school sports are limited to team skills training only; no assemblies and no holiday concerts; no mixing of classes, including a pause on activities like Reading Buddies; essential visitors only in schools; masks are required indoors and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained; and there will be limited access to cafeterias.

Fully vaccinated community members can use school gyms and theatres after hours if the province deems they are “operationally feasible.”

“We have acted quickly and cautiously throughout this pandemic and that has served us well,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia. “We’re focusing on tightening up in three key areas to try to get this latest variant under control – masking, gathering limits and physical distancing. These restrictions are an interim step while we learn more about this variant and get more people vaccinated.”

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 17), and lasting until at least the new year, the province said physical distance and mask requirements will be in place. Specifically, they said a physical distance of two metres is required indoors and outdoors, except among people in the same household or a consistent social group of up to 20 people. They said places like fitness and recreation facilities, retail businesses, malls, museums, libraries and personal services like hair salons can operate at the maximum capacity possible with physical distancing.

The province said food establishments and liquor-licensed establishments must have distance between tables and a limit of 20 people per table, people must be seated to remove their mask for eating or drinking, and all other mask requirements for indoor public places remain, including wearing them when seated for other activities. They said masks are required in workplaces where physical distance cannot be achieved, as well as common areas, where people are serving the public, and areas with poor ventilation. They noted that individuals, businesses and organizations all have responsibility for ensuring mask requirements are followed and can all be subject to enforcement action.

As for gathering limits, indoor and outdoor informal gatherings, typically at home, are limited to 20 people from the same household or consistent social group, physical distance and proof of full vaccination are not required, and masks are not required except in indoor public places.

The province said gathering limits of 50 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 150 people indoors and 250 outdoors apply to social gatherings, regular faith services, weddings, funerals and their associated receptions and visitation, special events, meetings, training, festivals, and audiences for sports events and arts and culture events (like performances and movie theatres). They said a limit of 60 participants indoors and outdoors applies to sports practices, games, and regular league play. Tournaments are not allowed, physical distance is not required, and masks are recommended when possible indoors and outdoors, they noted.

There will be a limit of 60 participants indoors and outdoors for professional and amateur arts and culture rehearsals and performances, the province said, noting that competitions are not allowed, and professionals must have a plan for their workplace. Physical distance is not required and masks are recommended when possible indoors and outdoors, they said.

Children age 11 and younger continue to be restricted from entering Nova Scotia to participate in sports and arts and culture events and from participating in them outside Nova Scotia, the province stated, but specific organizational plans will be considered for large venues such as Scotiabank Centre, Halifax Exhibition Centre, and Halifax Convention Centre.

In long-term care, the province said there is a limit of two visitors at a time with long-term care residents, but it does not have to be the same two visitors each time. They said it is strongly recommended that visitors have a rapid test within 24 hours of the visit, visitors can have quick close contact like a hug but then need to stay physically distanced for the rest of the visit, the requirement for visitors to wear masks and be fully vaccinated, except for end-of-life visits, remains, and residents can only leave the facility for overnight visits if they are fully vaccinated and it is strongly recommended that they have their booster dose as well.

There is no change in the requirement for proof of full vaccination for discretionary activities, the province said, noting it is still required for attendees and volunteers, even in places where gathering limits and physical distance will apply.