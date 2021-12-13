Town council votes against lifting bottled water ban

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town Council voted against a motion asking for a pause to the ban of single use plastic water bottles.

In a 3-1 vote during the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Dec. 7, councillors voted against a motion from Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin asking for the ban to be lifted for one-year, and then revisited at that time.

“It was brought to my attention from our current canteen/cafeteria/cafe operator that people have been requesting to buy bottled water. Some people are not comfortable with using our no touch refill stations during a pandemic,” he said. “It really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me that we can sell flavoured water or carbonated water but we can’t sell spring water. So when we have our young athletes coming off the ice for minor hockey, we would rather give them a bottle of Pepsi, or sugar-filled water, instead of a bottle of water. When we have people coming from away to our facility to watch hockey, or even come to concerts, chances are they’re not bringing a refill cup with them. In my mind, it only makes sense to do this for one year, see where the pandemic is in a year, and revisit it then.”

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie recalled why the ban was introduced approximately 15 years ago. After the idea was floated at last month’s committee of the whole session, MacQuarrie said he put a lot of thought into it and initially thought he could support Aucoin’s position, but was not persuaded once he looked into it more.

“It had to do with being environmentally conscious and the impacts that the disposal of single-use water bottles has on our landfill,” he recalled. “The town and other municipalities across the country produce their own drinking water, and the whole notion, I think, was to promote that; that drinking water produced by municipalities is good water, and not listen to the hype by companies like Nestle about their product being better and safer when our municipal water is tested much more.”

The deputy mayor responded that MacQuarrie claimed concern for the environment, but is willing to permit the sale of other plastic bottles.

“I’m hearing you talking out of both sides of your mouth here,” Aucoin told MacQuarrie. “You’re telling me that you’re worried about the environment and single-use bottles, but it’s okay to sell these other plastic bottles because we don’t produce the water. Which is it? Is it that we’re worrying about our water being promoted, or are we worried about the landfill?”

MacQuarrie replied that the amount of single-use water bottles going to landfills is “astronomical” which is why municipalities across the country have banned their use.

“I don’t see myself as speaking out of both sides of my mouth,” he replied.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said he understands Aucoin’s concerns about the continued sale of sugary drinks, but did not agree with the motion.

“The biggest part was we wanted the citizens of Port Hawkesbury, and everybody else, to know that our water was the safest drinking water in Canada, and at that time, when it was tested, it was one of the top,” he recounted. “The pop and the flavoured water that are going into those containers are not coming out of the taps of Port Hawkesbury, which the bottled water is.”

In making the motion, Aucoin noted that bottled water is available at nearby facilities like the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood.

“They have good water there,” he said of the Inverness County facility. “I just think if we’re going to promote Pepsi, all other pops, and sugared water, then I think we should promote the sale of bottled water.”

The motion was denied with Aucoin as the lone vote, and Town Councillors Mark MacIver, Blaine MacQuarrie, and Hughie MacDougall voting against.

With CAO Terry Doyle noting that staff cannot to find a physical policy but have located a record of a motion from council at the time banning single use plastic water bottles, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton recommended that council consider a bylaw. She suggested this be discussed at the next meeting of the town’s Policy and Bylaw Committee, and staff investigate other legislation in other Nova Scotia municipalities.

“If we can’t find the original, then we should consider having a more modern policy around this,” the mayor told council. “Were I a vendor, I would want to see the policy if I wanted to sell something and someone told me I wasn’t allowed because it’s in a policy, I would want to see the policy. I think it would be appropriate for us to take a look at a policy and adopt one.”

With council agreeing that a policy should be drafted, MacIver went along with MacQuarrie’s suggestion that a draft policy be reviewed at the next committee of the whole session.