Cram the cruiser and fill the fire truck

Pictured in St. Peter's on Nov. 4 were Cst. MacRae and Cst. Genganatha with Richmond County District RCMP. Contributed photosOn Dec. 4, the Richmond County RCMP, along with the St. Peter's and Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Departments, hosted the annual "Cram the Cruiser and Fire Truck" food bank drive event in Arichat (pictured) and St. Peter's. Local musicians who sang and played for several hours included Bill Culp, Timothy Faulkner, and Minister Keith Wiseman (pictured). Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the food bank drives. A total of $4381.70 was raised and the amount of food raised could be crammed into several fire trucks. All the donations went to the St. Peter's and Area Food Bank Society to help feed residents in the area. Cst. MacRae's dog Buddy was popular with those at the food bank drives, including his new friend Ethan. The Richmond County RCMP, and the St. Peter's and Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Departments thanked the public for their donations, as well as Charles Forest Co-op in Arichat and Foodland in St. Peter's for their assistance. Pictured at the food bank drive is Cst. Talwar.