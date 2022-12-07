OTTAWA: Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has confirmed the seizures of lobsters, traps, a boat, and a buyer’s truck, as well as arrests connected to the First Nation Food, Social, and Ceremonial Fishery taking place in St. Peter’s Bay.

Lauren Sankey, a spokesperson for the DFO, wrote The Reporter via email to confirm that on Nov. 15, fishery officers arrested, and later released, three individuals and seized a lobster fishing vessel in St. Peter’s.

“Associated lobster traps were also seized due to alleged non-compliance with the Fisheries Act and regulations,” she wrote on Nov. 30.

During an inspection of a lobster pound in Shelburne County on Nov. 16, fishery officers arrested and later released one person, and seized a truck carrying approximately 5,400 pounds of lobster due to alleged non-compliance with Fisheries Act regulations.

“No charges in relation to this matter have been laid at this time,” Sankey wrote.

When fishery rules are violated, Sankey said DFO conservation officers carry out investigations.

“Individuals who are arrested by fishery officers are processed and released depending on the circumstances and nature of the offence and a number of other factors,” she wrote. “The decision to prosecute rests with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.”

In both cases, Sankey wrote that all living lobster were released live back into the ocean but because both matters are under investigation, the DFO said “no further details will be provided at this time.”

In October, the DFO said fishery officers seized 249 lobster traps in waters off Richmond County.

At the time, Sankey said between Oct. 12 and 21, 210 traps were seized in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 29, St. Peter’s Bay, and in LFA 28, the Bras d’Or Lake, 39 traps were seized during that same time.

Sankey said all living lobsters were released back into the ocean, and noted that the traps were seized for “a variety of reasons,” including unauthorized or improper tags.

In a Facebook post made on Oct. 16, the DFO said it is aware of lobster fishing activity in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Bay, Chedabucto Bay and Canso, and until the commercial lobster seasons begin in this area in April, only food, social and ceremonial harvesting under a DFO-issued licence is authorized.

Noting its critical role in managing the shared resource, the DFO said in October that it is working with Indigenous communities to implement their moderate livelihood fishing plans within the established season and under a DFO-issued harvest document.

Sankey said fishery officers are on the water and at wharves providing education, and conducting high-visibility vessel patrols and inspections to enforce the Fisheries Act. She said officers were inspecting lobster fishing gear for compliance with (Food, Social and Ceremonial) Fishery licences.

“Fishery officers use a progressive approach to enforcement beginning with education,” wrote Sankey. “Arrest is an elevated enforcement action that may be necessary for fishery officers to take based on circumstances including the risk to conservation, their safety and/or repeated non-compliance.”

On Nov. 22, 2020 DFO boats were in Lennox Passage hauling traps and throwing out lobsters, this after DFO officials seized approximately 150 traps in late-October of 2020.

On the opening day of the 2021 season in LFA 29, a Potlotek Netukulimk Fishery Harvester had 37 lobster traps seized by DFO Conservation and Protection Officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

The DFO confirmed that over 400 undersized lobsters were taken from a fishing vessel and released at the St. Peter’s Canal on June 22, 2021 during a routine dockside inspection conducted by fishery officers. The DFO noted that “some egg-bearing female lobsters were also released.” At the time, the DFO noted that the vessel involved was participating in the authorized FSC fishery and the First Nation community that the vessel belongs to has been notified.

Then in June, 2021, 196 traps that were seized from Mi’kmaw livelihood harvesters the previous year were returned by the DFO. The traps were seized during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaw harvesters from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations. The traps in St. Peter’s Bay contravened the Fisheries Act and were returned with a written warning to both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations, the DFO noted.

The DFO confirmed that between Oct. 5 and 15, 2021 fishery officers seized a total of 409 lobster traps in St. Peter’s Bay area for a variety of reasons, including improperly tagged traps and unauthorized tags.