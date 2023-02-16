Home Community Creignish Recreation Centre receives donation to buy AED Community Creignish Recreation Centre receives donation to buy AED By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp In recognition of February as Heart Month, $310 was recently donated to the Creignish Recreation Centre for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on behalf of Carolyn Janega’s Monday morning yoga class. Accepting the donation from Janega is Sandy MacNeil whose life was recently saved in Sydney by bystanders who promptly used an AED. AED training will take place in early March in Creignish. Contributed photosCarolyn Janega’s Monday morning yoga class (pictured) recently donated $310 to the Creignish Recreation Centre to buy an Automated External Defibrillator. Janega donates her time and members of the class (which started at 10 and now stands at 30) make a weekly donation to attend.