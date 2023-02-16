Home Community Knights of Columbus donate to food banks, breakfast program Community Knights of Columbus donate to food banks, breakfast program By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Brother Knights George Landry and Rene Samson, present a donation to Sonya Sauve, Principal of East Richmond Education Centre, for the school’s breakfast program, from the Father Vincent de Paul Council of the Knights of Columbus. Contributed photosBrother Knight William MacCormack, with the Father Vincent de Paul Council of the Knights of Columbus, makes a donation to SallyAnne Mombourquette with the L’Ardoise Food Bank. Brother Knight George Landry presents a donation to Mary Lafford with the Potlotek Food Bank from the Father Vincent de Paul Council of the Knights of Columbus. Brother Knight George Landry, with the Father Vincent de Paul Council of the Knights of Columbus, presents a donation to Brother Knight Linus Sampson, with the St. Peter’s Food Bank.