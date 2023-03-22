ANTIGONISH COUNTY: While a crosswalk request was denied by the provincial government, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish awarded a contract for sidewalk, curb, and gutter work to a local company.

The municipality made a request to the provincial Department of Public Works to assess and consider a crosswalk at Brierley Brook Road, where it intersects with Hawthorne Street, at the town and county line.

During the county’s regular monthly council meeting on March 14, CAO Glenn Horne advised council the proposal had been completely reviewed by the department.

“And given the demonstrated low pedestrian crossing volume at the proposed intersection, and the lack of pedestrian facilities, meaning sidewalks, provided by the municipality on Route 245 and adjacent roadways, the installation of a marked pedestrian crosswalk, across Route 245 at Sylvian Valley Road is determined to not be warranted and as a result, denied,” Horne said, reading the correspondence from the province.

Warden Owen McCarron told council, while it wasn’t approved, senior staff at least brought it to the province’s attention.

“Residents brought it to the attention of their councillor,” McCarron told reporters following the meeting. “Where it’s a provincial concern, we put it out to the province, and they assessed it and the count wasn’t just there. They just didn’t feel it met their threshold to allow for a sidewalk.”

As the volumes of people walking in the area increases, that might create an opportunity in the future to take another look at the crosswalk, the warden suggested.

Providing the asset management report on behalf of Councillor Bill MacFarlane, Horne explained the municipality would be awarding the tender for the Vincent’s Way sidewalk, curb, and gutter to Antigonish-based B.D. Clifton Contracting Ltd., in the amount of $825,037, plus HST.

“That’s an area that’s residential, so we see a need for that kind of infrastructure,” McCarron said. “So council is looking forward to that and a local contractor was the successful bidder on that.”

The warden explained the contract is for the construction of completely new infrastructure.

“I think that will be a nice feature for that community.”