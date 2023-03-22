LOWER SOUTH RIVER: A standoff that lasted almost 10 hours resulted in firearm and threat charges against an Antigonish County man.

Today in Antigonish Provincial Court, 59-year-old Richard Douglas Murray of Antigonish faced charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

“He’s been sent for a mental health assessment and will return to court on April 19 for a fitness hearing,” Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service Senior Director of Strategic Communications and Special Projects Chris Hanson wrote The Reporter in an email.

Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a request for a wellbeing check at around 4:40 p.m. yesterday at a home on Rogers Drive in Lower South River.

“Upon arrival the scene, the man pointed a firearm at RCMP officers, before barricading himself inside the home,” according to press release issued by the RCMP today.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said Murray was holding a shotgun at the time.

“The term ‘barricade’ is used to refer to a person who has taken control of a space and is refusing to allow anyone to enter, usually under threat of violence,” he noted. “In this circumstance, the man was in control of the home, and refused to allow our officers to enter, under threat of violence.”

The RCMP said officers confirmed that Murray was alone inside the residence, then they secured the area by closing Rogers Drive at Liberty Lane, according to Facebook and Twitter posts from the RCMP.

“At no time was the man a threat to anyone outside of the home,” the RCMP noted.

At around 8:10 p.m., the RCMP posted to social media that the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and Nova Scotia RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team arrived.

The RCMP said their negotiator team spoke with the man for about seven hours, “in an attempt to have him surrender peacefully.”

While they were talking to Murray, the RCMP said neighbouring homes were evacuated.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. this morning, the man surrendered and was arrested, said the RCMP.