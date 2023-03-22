ANTIGONISH: A recent poll surveying residents in the town and county of Antigonish shows there is overwhelming opposition to a merger without allowing residents to have their say.

The poll, conducted by Mainstreet Research, found that 70.4 per cent of residents polled believe that they should have a vote before any merger is considered, with only 14.9 per cent wanting the merger to happen without a vote of residents, while 14.7 per cent had no opinion.

“That gave us a real boost to know that we were not off-base,” Anne-Marie Long, a member of the community group Let Antigonish Decide told The Reporter. “Only 14.9 per cent don’t want a vote on this issue and that’s significant.”

Another outcome of the poll was noted that the mayor, warden, and councillors who voted in favour of the merger could potentially face defeat in the next municipal election, as 75.5 per cent of residents indicated they would be less likely to vote for them in the future.

Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, confirmed the results of the survey which was recorded on March 12 and 13, noting the higher concentration was located within the county.

“The whole local democracy in action is pretty consistent across Canada; when these things happen, people do want a say,” Maggi said. “I can’t recall another third-party or special interest group commissioning this type of study before. We usually do this sort of thing for municipalities or chambers of commerce.”

If the Nova Scotia government introduces the special legislation to consolidate, 71.9 per cent of residents claim they would be less likely to vote for the Progressive Conservatives, their MLAs, and Premier Tim Houston in the next election.

Maggi suggested this shows that the government should listen to the people and allow them to have input in the decision-making process.

“These numbers demonstrate that the people of Antigonish care deeply about their community and want to have a say in its future. The government should take notice of this and allow residents to have a vote before any decision is made about a merger,” he said. “It would be very risky for them to force this without allowing residents to have a say.”

A total of 344 people completed the survey, giving them a useable sample size, with a margin of error of 5.3 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Approximately 5,000 total calls were placed, with Mainstreet noting half of those went directly to voicemail.

“It’s so conclusive that none of those margins of error matters,” Maggi said. “Even with a small sample size and a large margin of error, all the questions had overwhelming majorities.”

When asked if her government would be bringing forward the request to consolidate in the spring sitting of the legislature, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson advised it’s something she has no control over.

“The legislative agenda hasn’t been set yet; we’re in the process of it. Each department is currently bringing forward requests for legislation and we are waiting to have our requests finalized, so that would actually sit with municipal affairs,” Thompson told reporters following a health care announcement at StFX on March 9. “I don’t have a clear line of sight; I have my own legislation that I’m trying to bring forward. Certainly there has been a request and I know that the Department of Municipal Affairs is discussing that now.”

As the MLA for Antigonish, Thompson indicates she hasn’t taken a personal position on the issue.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people, I’ve probably heard from about 400 people, some are very strongly for it and some are very strongly against it, and I have people who are in the middle,” Thompson said. “So my job is to represent all of those folks, and if legislation does come forward in the spring sitting, I will reflect all of those voices.”

Long suggested their recent meeting with Thompson was interesting as she was attentive, but wouldn’t provide her opinion on the issue.

“And at that point, she only heard from 200 people,” Long said of their meeting with their local elected official. “When we asked about the petition and whether she would represent them, she said she would present them to the legislature.”

While they’re appreciative Thompson took a meeting with them, Long advised there were clearly issues their elected official hadn’t been briefed on, noting she had not heard some of the potential ramifications to residents if the consolidation proceeds.

“It was clear to us she was hearing this stuff for the first time, she made some notes, I do believe she was paying attention; she was very much a politician. We tried to make her understand we are not a small group and we are not against consolidation, we’re against a process that removed our right to vote,” Long said. “What we explained to her is they are circumventing legitimate legislation to try to overrule that by not having a vote, I think she got it, I don’t know that it swayed her any at all, but I know she understood why we were upset about this whole issue.”

When asked if she could reflect both sides at once, Thompson suggested she has to be clear there are constituents on both sides of the issue.

“I feel if it does come forward, I will leave that with Minister Lohr to decide,” the MLA said. “I think it’s important that all those voices are heard on the legislature floor.”

While the Department of Community Affairs won’t confirm if the special legislation will be tabled, a spokesperson indicated the potential court proceedings won’t impact the government’s decision.

“I am blown away that she would make those comments,” Long said. “I find it absolutely astounding that they would even consider putting legislation on the table, in the house. To me it’s the ultimate arrogance to say the hell with the court case.”

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron told reporters following their regular monthly council meeting on March 14 that he, and some councillors are hoping the request will be brought forward when the legislature reconvenes for the spring sitting.

“Like everything, we have to wait until the spring sitting actually takes place and we can see what’s on the docket,” McCarron said. “We’re certainly hopeful it will be there.”

When asked if he’d like to have the MLA take an official stance, McCarron suggested he’ll let the provincial government make their own decision.

“All I’ll say is we presented a balanced approach to consolidation through our consultation process and we’ll leave it there,” McCarron said. “And we’ll see if it lands at the spring sitting of the legislature and we’ll go from there.”

Long understands her local MLA, who is also the Minister of Health and Wellness, can’t instruct the municipal affairs minister how to run his department, but she believes they should be listening to what constituents are saying.

“This poll conducted by Mainstreet Research has shed light on the opinions of Antigonish residents and should be taken very seriously by both the provincial government and municipal elected officials,” Long said. “The people of Antigonish deserve to have a say in such a significant change in governance that will impact their communities for decades into the future.”