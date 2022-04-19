Red Tribe Boxing Club to host 15-bout boxing card at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on May 14

ESKASONI: For the first time in club history, the Red Tribe Boxing Club has been invited outside the community to host a boxing card.

“For the first time ever, we got invited outside our community to host a card, and we’re very excited about it,” Barry Bernard, a long-time boxing coach and the club’s owner told The Reporter. “Being a promoter, it’s an opportunity for me to share our culture.”

The May 14 event at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre will see both the Paqtnkek and Eskasoni Red Tribe Boxing Clubs join forces against the Scarberian Boxing Club from Toronto, including a main event between heavyweights Brian Phillips from We’koqma’q, and Potlotek’s Charles Johnson who represents Richmond Warriors Boxing Club in St. Peter’s.

On top of the 15 bout fight card, Bernard, who is the only Mi’kmaq boxing commissioner for professional combat sports, a title he’s held for 12 years, advised it would be a historical night as he plans to incorporate cultural aspects to the program including the Mi’kmaq Honour Song, dancers, and drummers.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic time just to come back and do a little showcase. It’s badly needed in our organization, we need that morale boost, that gives them the uplift of hope,” he said. “For someone to walk inside that boxing ring, they need to have courage, bravery, and trust. Those two minutes are the longest minutes of your life, and to display your skills in front of either 100 or 1000 people, the first win is going up those steps ringside.”

For Bernard, it started when he was a boxer himself in the late 1970s and early 80s, when he was given an opportunity to go to an advanced camp, something he couldn’t afford.

“Every time I used to go to a boxing card, I used to hitchhike there and back, I couldn’t even afford a bottle of water but my love for boxing was still there,” he said. “There were 10 of us, and my father was disabled, life wasn’t that easy, we lived in poverty but we were happy. Money wasn’t everything.”

Bernard explained he never really had a father figure himself as in his early teenager years, his father, who was a former RCMP officer, suffered a stroke.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy my father growing up, so I became a father figure,” he said. “Maybe it’s just giving our kids hope, hope in life, and hope to have a better opportunity; it’s a hope of change really.”

That hope of change started in Eskasoni in 2016 with the establishment of the Red Tribe Boxing Club, when they were given locations at the Foodland strip mall and then at an unused fisheries building, but neither place was ideal to the club’s needs.

“Our first boxing card in 2017 was sold out at the Eskasoni gym, it was standing room only,” Bernard said. “The fights in Port Hawkesbury will be my 14th card.”

It was six-years-ago when he purchased a $3,000 used gear set, which included a homemade boxing ring. Today the club has a place to call their forever home, after fundraising $40,000 through their weekly Chase the Ace campaign and community donations to build a permanent training space for their young boxers.

This custom-built 30-foot-by-40-foot boxing club in his daughter’s yard on Mickey’s Lane meets the needs of the club currently and also has room to expand, Bernard noted.

“In the six years, I think I’ve seen about 60 to 70 registered boxers go inside the ring for Red Tribe,” he said. “But generally there’s been close to over 200 kids in my club.”

The boxing coach suggested they have kids from every colour of the rainbow and they don’t discriminate. He said it’s always a safe environment; highlighting education is a top priority in their organization, as members need to be in good academic standing to join.

The boxing club currently has around 20 boxers, and it fundraises to make the program cost-free for members and covers travel, registration and food when the boxers take part in events hosted by other clubs, said Bernard.

“Right now I have one boxer, Xzorion Marshall, he’s qualified for the Canada Winter Games. He’s 17-years-old, he has over 15 fights,” he said. “I’m taking my youngest boxer, a 12-year-old, right now we’re in Ottawa; he’s going to compete at CFB Petawawa.”

In only his second fight, in what was a rematch of the first, Bernard reported that Lester Peck Jr. won via split decision on April 9.

Additionally, Bernard advised the club is planning on hosting women’s self-defense classes in the coming weeks, and a grand opening to welcome the community to check out their new location later this month.

The 15 bout card will take place at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance by sending an email money transfer to: redtribeboxing@gmail.com.