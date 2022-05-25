Port Hawkesbury CAO expects busy summer

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town’s Chief Administrative Officer expects “an extremely busy summer” with a number of projects underway or coming up.

During the regular monthly meeting on May 10, CAO Terry Doyle told Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the Department of Engineering and Public Works will start working on the town’s water system upgrade once their application is accepted under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“Design work continues, in the hopes that will go forward, and the same goes for the federal Active Transportation project,” he noted.

As for the Active Transportation project at MacQuarrie Drive Extension, Doyle said tenders closed on May 5, and they received bids from Weeks Construction and Dexter Construction, with Weeks the low bidder.

“We’re now just analyzing the bid, and making some adjustments to scope,” he explained. “We should see work on that happen very quickly.”

Noting the town’s “very aggressive” asphalt paving plans, Doyle said that is “moving forward very well.”

“Strait Engineering has been working with us to ensure that the work includes consideration for drainage and surface. Those documents should be ready for tender within the next week,” he said. “We had an award to Sweeps Pavement Marking for our pavement markings, and that work, by contract, is scheduled to be complete by June 17. As temperatures warm up, we should see that work moving forward.”

The combined recreation, public works, and waterfront committees project on Sunset Park has started, the CAO told council.

“The ground work is going in for asphalt for the parking lot area and the small piece of Active Transportation that will go along to enable visitors to access some of the features of the park,” he noted.

Doyle said town staff is busy filling out funding applications, including an accessibility project for the Port Hawkesbury Food Bank.

“That is moving forward right now,” he said. “We’ll see work start on that actually this week with the movement of the sewer, and preparations for foundations for the small additions there.”

The town will employ nine students under the Canada Summer Jobs Program, with hiring underway, Doyle said, noting the town also has two students through provincial trails programs, and one student hired by Clean Nova Scotia, for a total of 12.

After a successful spring hockey season, Doyle said the ice in the arena has been removed.

“Ice is coming out in preparation for what we see as a fairly busy summer in that surface,” noted the CAO.

As for shows at the Civic Centre, Doyle said they have bookings until next Christmas, while artist announcements for Granville Green will take place on June 1.

“Very active, a lot of activity on that side, as far as bookings,” he said, noting the work of Recreation Director Michelle Farrow.

Doyle said the town is enjoying a “very successful” spring swim season at the Strait Area Pool.

“Swimming lessons are starting and filled up right away, and we were able to add more classes to accommodate those on the waiting list,” he said. “That’s very good information for us.”

Trails Tuesday is resuming “very soon,” and Doyle hopes the town can announce more trails funding shortly.