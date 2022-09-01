Home Community Richmond RCMP hosts bicycle rodeos in Arichat and St. Peter’s Community Richmond RCMP hosts bicycle rodeos in Arichat and St. Peter’s By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Richmond County District RCMP hosted a bicycle rodeo at East Richmond Education Centre in St. Peter’s on July 10, then another in the parking lot of Charles Forest Co-op (pictured) in Arichat on July 17. Both events were sponsored by the Richmond County Inshore Fishermen’s Association. Contributed photosOn July 10, Richmond County RCMP hosted a bicycle rodeo at East Richmond Education Centre in St. Peter’s. During the day, kids participated in a five-stage obstacle course, went for a supervised bicycle ride, then enjoyed a BBQ with refreshments. Leila Carter, Arabella Bowden, and Samantha Harriss all won new bicycles. The Richmond County Inshore Fishermen’s Association raised over $2,000 to purchase various prizes for the event and there were donations from Canadian Tire, What’s the Scoop, Jeantie’s Minimart, Island Pharmacy, H&B Construction, and doctors serving Richmond County. Richmond County RCMP hosted a second bicycle rodeo at the Charles Forest Co-op parking lot in Arichat on July 17 which was attended by 25 children. Bicycle winners in Arichat were Shelby Forgeron, Oscar Davis, and Rose Marie McElroy. This event was sponsored by Commercial Fishing fleet of the Richmond County Inshore Fishermen’s Association and assisted by the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department.