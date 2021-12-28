ANTIGONISH: Parts of Antigonish and Inverness counties were hit hard by the record rainfall which created floods that washed away roads and bridges, and forced residents to evacuate.

On Nov. 23, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, calling for up 150 millimetres of rain in some areas, warning that heavy downpours could cause flash floods, water pooling on roads, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Jamie Chisholm, Director of the Eastern District for the Department of Public Works, estimated that between 200 and 150 mm of rain fell in an area extending from northern Cape Breton, to Guysborough and Antigonish counties.

On Nov. 23, the Town of Antigonish confirmed on its website that Antigonish RCMP evacuated residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Court.

With a state of emergency called in Victoria County on Nov. 24, the Nova Scotia Emergency Measures Office asked residents of Inverness and Victoria counties to avoid travelling on roads they considered “no longer safe,” noting that, along with a few bridges, “several roads were washed away or suffered extensive damage.”

Canada Post temporarily suspended mail delivery for Antigonish, Inverness, and Victoria counties on Nov. 24, noting that flooding made it unsafe for employees.

Meanwhile, the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial cancelled classes at École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port in Arichat on Nov. 23 and 24.

The temporary closure of the Old Maryvale Road forced students and staff at H.M. MacDonald Elementary School to delay an early dismissal issued by the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE). On Nov. 23, Gillis said the SRCE cancelled classes at all schools in Richmond County, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, and Pleasant Bay School due to weather conditions. She said a power outage cancelled classes at St. Andrews Consolidated School that day as well. Gillis said road and weather conditions closed schools once again on Nov. 24.

In the meantime, public works issued traffic advisories for roads that were closed or damaged, particularly in Antigonish and Inverness counties.

ARICHAT: Richmond County joined the long list of municipalities trying to deal with escalating policing costs.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette raised the issue during the Nov. 22 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council.

On June 28, the National Police Federation (NPF) reached a tentative collective agreement for RCMP members with the Treasury Board of Canada, following 23 months of bargaining.

Mombourquette said municipalities expected increases of 2.5 per cent per year, which turned out to be a 23 per cent increase over six years. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) said this is the result of pay increases and retroactive pay going back to 2017.

Mombourquette said the FCM provided information to help municipalities advocate for the federal government absorb all retroactive costs.

The FCM provided council with a draft resolution requesting that the federal government help municipalities cover some of those extra costs. Councillors unanimously approved the resolution.

STRAIT AREA: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Locals in Inverness and Richmond counties demanded improvements in the long-term care sector.

On Nov. 30, supporters and CUPE members came out for a Day of Action across the province, including St. Peter’s, Arichat, and Inverness.

Along Highway 206, in front of St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat, Local 5032 President Annette Boudreau told The Reporter wages are an important issue. Noting that the ratio of long term care residents to health care providers should be lower, Boudreau said there is a need to train and hire more workers.

At a picket near the intersection leading to Richmond Villa in St. Peter’s, Local 1782 Shop Steward April Richardson told The Reporter they want to change the staff-to-resident ratio to a minimum of 4.1 direct care hours per resident. Because of staff shortages and long hours, Richardson said in St. Peter’s that burn out is a worry.

Adele MacRae, a member of Local 3730 who attended the picket at the Inverness legion, along with Local 1485, told The Reporter workers are forced to work extra shifts.

Most employers “mandate” staff to work overtime and leave the first sick-call unfilled, so staff are working shorthanded, CUPE noted.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5032 held an information picket in front of St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre.

PORT HAWKESBURY: As retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond struggled to find the necessary help he desperately needed as his mental health deteriorated in late 2016, the Province of Nova Scotia didn’t offer any culturally-specific mental health programs.

Despite the continuous effort by the Halifax-based volunteer group, the Health Association of African Canadians, the same lack of culturally-specific mental health support continues to this day.

The provincial fatality inquiry resumed in Port Hawkesbury for two days earlier this month.

On Nov. 29, the inquiry was told to remove the barriers of systemic racism, stigma and intergenerational trauma to African Nova Scotians seeking mental health and domestic violence support, Nova Scotia must invest in culturally competent health care services for their communities.

A panel of four experts with the Health Association of African Canadians testified the inquiry needs to look at the role race and systemic racism played in the triple murder-suicide.

ANTIGONISH: An outbreak at StFX University spread to the wider community, and among those cases, the Omicron variant was detected.

During a media briefing, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang told The Reporter the outbreak spread faster than expected.

Strang said that the National Microbiology Lab confirmed that 40 Omicron variant cases were connected to StFX.

At the Dec. 13 briefing, the province confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. They reported that two residents and two staff members from the retirement home tested positive, and one staff member from Mary’s Court, which is a licensed long-term care neighbourhood, also tested positive.

Also on Monday, the province added St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrew’s to the school exposure advisory list, along with Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish, and Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury, which were already listed.

In a letter sent on Dec. 13, Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux confirmed a positive case at the Strait Area Campus, connected to the outbreak in Antigonish.

Testing was increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre and mobile units were deployed, Nova Scotia Public Health noted.

Following a weekend of larger scale gatherings in Antigonish that were associated with the X-Ring and Fall Convocation ceremonies at StFX University, virtually every dining and drinking establishment in the town was placed under a COVID-19 precaution or exposure advisory.

Multiple locations across the campus were identified by Nova Scotia Public Health as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

ANTIGONISH: StFX University reported that new COVID-19 cases levelled off, days after they were fined by the provincial government.

In an update to the campus community on Dec. 19, StFX President Andy Hakin reported that cases “plateaued.”

During a provincial media briefing on Dec. 17 in Halifax, Premier Tim Houston confirmed that StFX was issued two summary offence tickets of $11,622, one to the university, the other to the StFX Student Union, as part of the government’s enforcement investigation.

The premier said the fines were as a result of the university’s failure to comply with Nova Scotia Public Health’s mask protocols.

On Dec. 15, École acadienne de Pomquet and on Dec. 16 Antigonish Education Centre and SAERC in Port Hawkesbury, were put on the school exposure advisory list.

Days later, provincial officials announced that patients at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.