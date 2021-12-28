NOVEMBER: Traps belonging to First Nations harvesters seized by DFO

OTTAWA: Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed that more traps belonging to First Nations fishers were seized in St. Peter’s Bay.

Lauren Sankey, Communications Advisor with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, told The Reporter that between Oct. 5 and 15, fishery officers seized a total of 409 lobster traps in the St. Peter’s Bay area for a variety of reasons, including improperly tagged traps and unauthorized tags.

The traps were seized during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaw harvesters authorized under Community Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery Plans from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations.

The traps in St. Peter’s Bay contravened the Fisheries Act and were returned with a written warning to both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations, Fisheries and Oceans explained.

HALIFAX: The closure of Island Employment resulted in calls for a forensic audit and plans to launch a formal complaint from the union representing workers at the agency.

On Oct. 28, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) issued a press release calling for a forensic audit into financial practices at the agency, and said it intends to file a formal complaint with the Labour Standards Tribunal, arguing the government’s decision to cease operations at Island Employment earlier this month constitutes a reprisal under Nova Scotia’s whistleblower’s legislation.

On Oct. 1, 30 employees with Island Employment – 22 at the Sydney office, six employees in Port Hawkesbury, and one each in Inverness and Chéticamp – were told that the agency was closing and they were losing their jobs.

According to the NSGEU, the ombudsman found in its final report last April that there was a misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets. The NSGEU said the ombudsman’s office also found numerous administrative defects, including conflicts of interest by employees, uncontrolled spending practices and lack of adherence to government procurement standards, indulgent spending activities related to food, promotional goods and gifts, and inconsistent and inappropriate practices related to travel claims.

OTTAWA: Sean Fraser said he welcomed his appointment to the federal cabinet.

The Central Nova MP was sworn in on Oct. 26 as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). He said the portfolio brings with it challenges and opportunities that he wanted to tackle.

Fraser was the only Nova Scotian named to the 38-member cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and is one of six MPs from Atlantic Canada in the cabinet. There are also two MPs each from New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, and one from P.E.I.

ANTIGONISH: The vice president of advancement for StFX University said the university was excited to return to tradition by hosting in-person X-Ring and fall convocation ceremonies.

Murray Kyte indicated the university felt strongly they could host these events in a safe manner, and just as importantly, felt it’s time for them to allow this for their students.

As far as the X-Ring ceremony, the only difference this year is that parents and family members were required to pre-register, and if they weren’t fully vaccinated, they weren’t allowed inside the venue.

MARYVALE: The RCMP said it investigated an accident after two people were killed in a motor vehicle collision in Antigonish County.

Antigonish County District RCMP said they were notified of the collision on Highway 245 near Maryvale at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Along with police, volunteer firefighters and EHS arrived at the scene and found, a heavily damaged car off the road and a pickup truck in a woodlot driveway with damage, the RCMP said in a press release issued on Oct. 30.

The RCMP said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Antigonish County, and a passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Antigonish, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Five occupants in the truck were not injured, the RCMP noted.

ORANGEDALE: A tradition commemorating the friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia was celebrated on the grounds of L’Arche Cape Breton, as the local community donated this year’s Tree for Boston.

This year’s tree-cutting ceremony was held on Nov. 10 on L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale. The tree that was donated was a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce.

HALIFAX: The province said it wanted to meet with the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) to discuss the closure of Island Employment.

The Department of Labour Skills and Immigration confirmed that they sent NSGEU president Jason MacLean an email on Nov. 5, the same day it was confirmed there will be no forensic audit of Island Employment, requesting a meeting.

Nancy Hoddinott, Senior Executive Director with the Skills and Learning Branch of the Department of Labour Skills and Immigration, explained that the decision not to proceed with the forensic audit was made when the province ended the contract in September.

The investigation flagged weaknesses in how the then Department of Labour and Advanced Education (LAE) governed third-party agencies spending public money, the NSGEU asserted.

PORT HAWKEBSURY: The Desmond Fatality Inquiry heard from its final witnesses, including a psychiatrist who claimed Ret. Cpl. Lionel Desmond had an inadequate discharge plan when he left Ste. Anne’s Hospital in August 2016.

Scott Theriault, who is employed at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth as a forensic psychiatrist, and has 30 years of clinical practice, told the inquiry on Nov. 1, that he performed a psychological autopsy on Desmond at their request.

Theriault concluded Desmond didn’t “fully stabilize” while attending the psychiatric hospital in Montreal.

He explained he most likely would have experienced a decline, highlighting the fact he didn’t receive any therapeutic treatment following his discharge.

Theriault also told the inquiry in the years prior to the triple murder-suicide in Upper Big Tracadie, Desmond’s aggressive and constant nightmares about his wife revealed that he was on “the severe end of the spectrum,” when it came to persistent homicidal thoughts.

MULGRAVE: Councillors in the Town of Mulgrave finally came to a resolution when it comes to residents with poultry and farm animals within town limits.

Council’s decision was to amend the current land-use by-law, which would now allow residents the opportunity to own up to six egg-laying hens.

Mayor Ron Chisholm indicated during the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 1, that senior staff were pleased to finally reach a conclusion to an issue that’s been at the council table for the last number of years.

As for the requirements in amending their land-use bylaw, town staff will be obligated to host a public hearing on the change, something that will be advertised two weeks prior to the event, but currently there is no date set.

Under Mulgrave’s land-use by-law amendment, no other farm animals, besides the six egg-laying hens will be allowed inside town limits.

ANTIGONISH: Continuing to impact countless lives for the better, StFX University celebrated the remarkable efforts in supporting their students, as the Xaverian Fund surpassed its $50 million target.

Not only was the target achieved, it was exceeded by over $100,000, StFX confirmed.

Making a difference already to so many of their students, the Xaverian Scholarship and Bursary Fund has provided new opportunities for students to access experiences that will help shape their lives, both from a personal and academic standpoint, the university noted.

In October 2014, then StFX President Kent MacDonald launched the Xaverian Fund campaign, a campaign to raise $50 million for student scholarships and bursaries to increase the access to higher education for students in financial need.

LAKEVALE: An Antigonish County man, who served time for multiple sexual assaults, returned to court after he allegedly broke-in to a home and stole a car.

Antigonish County District RCMP said 35-year-old Gavin Sean Griffiths of Lakevale was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, said that Griffiths appeared for arraignment on Nov. 9, which was adjourned.

She said a bail hearing was scheduled for the following day was also adjourned and was heard on Nov. 17.

Considered a high risk intensive supervision offender and repeat sex offender, Griffiths had criminal convictions for various crimes dating back to 2005, and Nova Scotia RCMP notified the Antigonish detachment that he was moving from the Halifax Regional Municipality to his hometown.

Gavin Sean Griffiths

HALIFAX: The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a fishing boat that was damaged in high seas.

On Oct. 29 at around 10 a.m. Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson Steven Bornais said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax received a distress call from the crew of the Fishin’ Fionnatic which was 200 nautical miles southeast of Louisbourg, that they were hit by a rogue wave.

At the time, Bornais said there were six people onboard but there is no information on the size of the rogue wave that hit the vessel.

After being notified, Bornais said the JRCC Halifax alerted the CCGS Hudson, which “immediately” headed to the scene, arriving at around 10 p.m. that evening. By 8:40 a.m. the next morning, Bornais added the Hudson completed the escort and the Fishin’ Fionnatic “proceeded into Canso harbour unassisted.”

ANTIGONISH: A facilitator was chosen to help ease the possible consolidation of the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish into one municipal unit.

Councillors with the Town of Antigonish passed a motion during their regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 15, to appoint Brighter Community Planning and Consulting to the position.

The proposal was selected out of a total of five possible submissions by the consolidation steering committee.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said that Brighter Community Planning and Consulting’s role will be to facilitate the next couple of steps in the consolidation process.

She said the use of a third party is a measure to ensure councillors and community members relay their questions and provide feedback.

The mayor explained they want the process to be as transparent as possible so they decided to use a facilitator rather than completing the process in-house.

The Fishin’ Fionnatic had to be escorted to Canso after being damaged by a rogue wave.

GUYSBOROUGH: Once again, the issue of cell service was raised around the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council table and senior staff demanded answers.

As Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche provided council her report from the emergency management office committee, during the municipality’s regular council meeting on Nov. 17, she advised one of the committee’s directors has a major concern in regards to safety.

Peitzsche indicated MODG has been stressing their concerns over connectivity throughout the municipality for a while, and they want it to remain a priority, so she decided to bring it back to open council, especially with the recent change in the provincial government.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters it doesn’t matter to him if it’s someone hiking the Trans Canada Trail, or hunting, or fishing across the municipality, cell service needs to improve.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A 48-year-old man from Nunavut died after a car he was driving went off the road.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, Port Hawkesbury RCMP said they received a report of a collision on Reeves Street.

According to a press release, the RCMP determined that a car left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said via email that this took place between Granville Street and MacSween Street, and the victim was heading west. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.