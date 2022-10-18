ANTIGONISH COUNTY: It is expected that a decision on the consolidation of the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will be made soon.

But following their regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 11, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters they didn’t have an exact date.

“We felt given the extension to the ‘What We Heard Report’ was the first important piece, but once we have that behind us, we’ll start to forward,” McCarron said.

The time period for when people can respond to the report had recently been extended by county council.

“Last week at the (committee of the whole), we extended it and it goes until Oct. 18 now,” McCarron told reporters. “We just felt during the disruption from the hurricane, it was important to give people a little more time to feedback information into that.”

During that same committee of the whole meeting, a petition was submitted by District 9 Councillor Harris McNamara to council with 1,587 signatures

“Actually that petition was brought forward, but there were some irregularities with the petition, so it actually never made it on the docket to council,” McCarron said. “So staff are still reviewing some of the pieces for that, so we’ll look at that at a future date.”

The warden then explained if the petition does get tabled, council will look at the petition in depth.

“Will it impact council’s view; that’s something that council will have to decide once and if the petition actually gets tabled,” McCarron said. “So I won’t speak for council on that, but we’ll wait and see how that looks when we move forward in the next week or so.”

In relation to a plebiscite, the warden said that would be similar to a municipal election in terms of having polling stations and returning officers. As for an approximate cost, he noted right now, it would be in the vicinity of $103,000.

Speaking on the extent of the municipality’s community engagement sessions, he indicated through 24 sessions, they engaged in-person and virtually, they engaged high school students, and feels they reached every corner of the community.

“I think when I look at the consultant’s report, and I think about the engagement piece, I think we’ve done an exceptionally good job in terms of getting out. Of course there will be people who feel more could be done,” McCarron said. “In talk with the consultants, they feel this is probably one of the most extensive engagement processes around a subject like this that they’ve ever been a part of.”