HALIFAX: The MLA for Inverness is happy that upgrades have been made to some transportation infrastructure in his constituency.

In a press release issued last week, MacMaster said the Dunmore Road in Inverness County will be “completely reconstructed” this fall by Zutphen Contractors.

“Residents of Dunmore, and people who use this road will see changes that make a lasting improvement for their driving experience,” said MacMaster in the release.

The local MLA said improvements will begin where pavement ends for a distance of about six kilometres, and the tender for the winning bid was approximately $2.2 million.

“It’s paved for the first few kilometres, then it turns to dirt, to gravel, so it’s the gravel portion that’s being reconstructed right now,” he told The Reporter. “They’re making improvements to the road bed, the surface of the road; putting down eight to 10 inches of gravel, and they’re also doing brush cutting along the sides, and ditching. When it’s finished, the road will be a brand new gravel road.”

Last fall the new provincial government doubled the rural road maintenance budget, MacMaster said, noting this means more money for brush cutting, ditching, gravelling, and repaving.

The Deputy Premier said the Gravel Road Reconstruction Program was created to give those roads the attention they need.

“It’s considered capital work,” he noted. “One of the problems, years ago, with gravel roads, the cost to truly fix them, to do a reconstruction, was as high, in some cases, as paving jobs. Paving jobs, they would account for it as capital work, whereas gravel roads were considered operations work. A lot of the time, they were getting budgets that never really were able to fix a road that needed this level of improvement.”

Along with Dunmore Road, MacMaster said paving was completed on Egypt Road and East Big Intervale Road.

Also Minister of Finance, MacMaster said the spring budget contained a new $30-million budget for bridge repair which was designed to free up more money for road work.

“These are not one-time investments,” he said in the release. “This government cares about local roads and will continue to invest in them so that people can feel the improvements, one road at a time.”

Noting that “people value good roads,” the local MLA said roads are a “key part of the infrastructure in rural Nova Scotia.”

After the old Hart’s bridge in Margaree was removed last summer, armour stone and a temporary bridge were installed. A two-lane bridge deck has been purchased and delivered, and will be installed once the abutments are in place next spring.

In a press release issued on Oct. 17, MacMaster said the final phase of the contract for Hart’s bridge was awarded to Zutphen Contractors.

“This next phase of replacing the Hart’s bridge involves design and construction of the concrete abutments,” MacMaster said. “Zutphen Contractors will begin that work soon and continue through the winter, with installation of the bridge deck to follow.”

In the release, MacMaster said the old bridge and its support structure were removed this past summer, while armour stone and a temporary bridge were installed during the replacement project. He said the two-lane bridge deck has been purchased and delivered, and will be installed once the abutments are in place next spring.

“The loss of Hart’s bridge from a major storm last fall had a profound impact on local residents and businesses,” he said. “Suddenly and without warning, they lost their connection to the rest of the community, neighbours, and their customers.”

The new MacLean bridge at Southside River Denys Road has been installed, next to the old span.

“We have a lot of bridges in the constituency of Inverness and the problem with the bridge, when you need to fix them, they’re very expensive,” MacMaster said. “Before this dedicated bridge program, that money had to come out local road work. By creating this program, we now have one specific to bridges for these kinds of fixes and it effectively leaves more money in the road budget to actually fix roads.”

MacMaster said his government has put millions of dollars more into road and bridge improvements.

“It’s going to have to happen one road at a time or maybe a few roads at a time,” he said. “We want work on more roads every year.”

The cabinet minister added that, despite cost pressures from the health care sector, the provincial government can continue to spend on significant budget items.

“We’re a growing province; we’ve experienced the largest population gain that we’ve seen since the 1920s, over the last year,” he added. “We need to invest; you’re going to see it in roads, you’re going to see it in the health care system.”