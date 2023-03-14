PORT HOOD: A 30-day demolition order was granted by Inverness Municipal Council for a property in Port Hastings.

During the regular monthly meeting on March 9 in Port Hood, councillors voted unanimously to allow the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) to proceed on a property at 160 Highway 4 in Port Hastings.

“It’s the property where the Skye Lodge is located,” Andre Samson, EDPC’s Administrator of Dangerous and Unsightly Premises for Inverness County told council. “We’re talking today about the outbuilding, the building next to the Skye Lodge.”

Samson said the EDPC received a complaint of a “dilapidated” outbuilding on Feb. 16 and he conducted a site visit with other building inspectors.

“During our inspection of the outbuilding, it was noted that the building was open and accessible to the public,” he said. “Roofing is missing, significant rot in the roof, as well as the walls. Some of the exterior wall has fallen off the foundation. There’s also a well that is open just outside the outbuilding, and there’s also an open pit inside of the outbuilding.”

While showing council pictures taken during their inspection, Samson said that “the structure is compromised.”

Under the Municipal Government Act, Samson said the structure meets the definition of a dangerous and unsightly property, and he recommended a 30-day demolition order.

“To remove everything that renders the property dangerous or unsightly,” he said, noting that includes filling in the well. “If the property owner fails to comply, the municipality will complete the (demolition) and recover the costs.”

“I think they should tear it down,” District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier said in agreement.

Even if council voted to extend the deadline, Samson requested that safety steps be taken as soon as possible.

“We would recommend that the immediately dangerous aspects would be taken care of right away, such as boarding up so that no one can get in; the building itself, as well as the well,” he suggested.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said there is precedent to grant an extension.

“I know we did it before so I can’t see why we can’t do it for this gentleman,” he said.

Calling the property “scary,” Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis disagreed.

“This didn’t get like that in 30 days, it took 30 years,” she stated. “I think it’s very dangerous and the photos are very telling. If there’s kids going in there and there’s well, I think 30 days is ample time.”

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm called the property “dangerous.”

Samson said the EDPC made the property owner aware this was going to be discussed with council, and the owner did appear and said he was planning to do work on the property in May or June.

Despite the property’s owner plea for more time, council voted to start the 30-day order.